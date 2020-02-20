Klobuchar to campaign in Elko
Klobuchar to campaign in Elko

ELKO – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota has scheduled a campaign rally in Elko on Friday, the day before Nevada Democrats hold their “First in the West” caucus.

Klobuchar will be at the Elko Convention Center at 2:30 p.m., according to her campaign website. Doors open at 2 p.m.

“Senator Amy Klobuchar is the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a newspaperman and a union teacher, the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from the state of Minnesota and candidate for President of the United States,” states her website.

She is one of four Democratic candidates still on the ballot who have chosen to campaign in Elko, where Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than a 3-1 margin. Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg held a rally on Monday, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont was here in December, and former vice president Joe Biden in November.

Klobuchar was one of six Democrats to qualify for Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas, which included former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg for the first time.

According to the latest poll from Data for Progress, she is in sixth place in Nevada behind Sanders, Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Bloomberg is not on the caucus ballot in Nevada.

Klobuchar
