ELKO – News, art, culture, humanities and more will be the focus of Great Basin College’s rejuvenated public radio station KNCC that is aimed for a fall debut.

A joint project with the University of Nevada, Reno’s Reynolds School of Journalism and KUNR, KNCC was re-introduced to the community last week in its new studio at GBC.

KUNR/KNCC General Manager Brian Duggan, along with Reynolds School of Journalism faculty Dean Dr. Alan Stavitsky and Professor Dr. Gi Woong Yun, met several community members who were invited to tour the new facility on May 11.

“We’re hoping in the next several months to find additional grant funding, additional support from the people of Elko and I think with all that combined we’ll be able to move forward and start providing local journalism here,” Duggan said.

The plan is to breathe new life into the radio station that was launched in 1992 when GBC was named Northern Nevada Community College.

At the time of its inception, plans called for broadcasts of music from local cultures and Basque programs, while giving air time to performers at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, community forums, and local orchestra performances.

But those goals “for various reasons, throughout the years, never happened” and the station has been rebroadcasting KNUR programming, explained Duggan.

He took over as general manager in August when plans were underway to bring the station back to Elko as UNR and GBC have “built their partnership over the last year or so” and the radio station is “one aspect” of that.

Approximately $50,000 in grants and funding through UNR was used to create a new studio and office space for a full-time broadcast journalist for live newscasts.

Having a broadcaster who is “from Elko, of Elko, knows Elko and can talk about Elko with some credibility” is necessary Duggan added.

The mission of public radio“A lot of the ideas I’ve been hearing today are some of the things we’re already doing in Reno,” Duggan said. “Providing a voice for various organizations for to have their message heard.”

Those ideas included a Master Gardner program through the UNR Cooperative Extension to discuss gardening in Elko County, collaborating with the Western Folklife Center, and partnering with the Humanities Center at GBC to broadcast speakers and lectures.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for us to provide an opportunity for this community to give its message to its audience,” Duggan said.

As KNCC plans for its fall programming schedule “we want to hear from the people of this community. We want to know what they want to hear, we want to know about the issues that affect their lives. The more we can interact and hear from the community first the better.”

“We’re here to provide a public service. The mission of public radio and public media is to do that for free without a profit-driven motive,” Duggan said. “Of course, we need support. We need fundraising, we need ideas. We need to become part of this community more than we have over the last 30 years and I think today is the day we start that process.”

Live local news

Producing news content is another objective for KNCC. Duggan, a former executive editor for the Reno Gazette-Journal, worked in print news for 15 years and said he sees public radio as an opportunity to serve the community’s need for local news.

“I made the transition to broadcast – and specifically public radio – because the mission is one of providing a public service for its community,” he said.

Duggan said he envisions recording live events for newscasts in the future, and hopes more funding and support would allow for additional staff for those programs.

“It’s a fantastic idea” for remote reporting, added Yun. To do that KNCC will need to “build capacity, personnel residing here, fundraising and budgeting equipment to broadcast live. We’ll need more than one person to do the background work.”

“I think our nonprofit mission bodes well for the future of local journalism. We’re not here to profit off the information, we’re here to provide a public service,” Duggan explained. “Build back some of that reporting that’s been lost over the years [in Elko and Reno].”

Community and school collaborations

There are multiple opportunities for KNCC to collaborate within the community and at Great Basin College, explained Stavitsky.

“We want to be very connected with GBC, with the Elko community, with local institutions such as the schools, the library and the Cooperative Extension,” he said. “If you look at KUNR, we have programming and partnership with the library, youth program, Urban Roots, a local agriculture group. The idea is to do those sorts of things up here, but by and of the Elko community.”

Gail Rappa, GBC Humanities Center coordinator, said the radio station on campus is an “asset” for the college, and the public radio’s audience “is a good fit for the humanities” that could be used to deliver Humanities Center content beyond the GBC service area.

During the pandemic, Rappa explained the Humanities Center moved their programs online and has since moved to hybrid presentations “so we have a live presence in Elko, but then reach our outlying campuses. This [radio station] is great for reaching outside of the outlying campuses.”

Rappa, who began her career at GBC as a jewelry instructor 26 years ago, observed that “the way Elko has grown, I think there’s an appetite for it now where there might not have been before.”

“I’m super excited about the mentoring possibility” for students. “We used to have a program where journalism students could work with broadcasting. If we could start that up again, and work with the high schools, it would be fantastic.”

Brad McMullen programs manager at the Western Folklife Center, said KNCC is also a good fit for the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering and it hearkens back to its history of producing programs for NPR and public radio.

A public radio station offers potential to share stories of people living in the rural west and create “new programming and mine our archives” for content from the Poetry Gathering that could be syndicated and reach a wider audience, McMullen said.

“This fits in well to expand that audience and bring it to new people who can’t make it to the Folklife Center or the Elko Convention Center during the gathering,” he continued.

With the radio station on campus, and KUNR/KNCC as a branch of the Reynolds School of Journalism, there is also the possibility for local high school and college students to receive training or become interns in the broadcasting field. This semester four interns worked at KUNR.

“Part of our mission at KUNR is to provide professional opportunities for students,” Duggan explained. He added there is an “active conversation” between UNR and GBC to create a credentialing program.

KUNR supports the nationally recognized Reno Youth Media program that trains high school students for a semester and recently won an Edward R. Murrow award. “The idea is can we bring some of that programming here to Elko where we can take students in high school or GBC and provide real-world opportunities in the studio.”

“KNCC is here to be a conduit for that,” Duggan said.