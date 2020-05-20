Kohl’s opens new store at former Kmart location

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELKO – Kohl’s opened in the shopping center at 2450 Mountain City Highway on Monday, nearly two months later than expected because of coronavirus restrictions.

Original plans were to open March 23, but Gov. Steve Sisolak called for a lockdown of all non-essential businesses on March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re delighted to serve you in store once again, but we wouldn’t open our doors if our stores didn’t meet and exceed the highest standards of safety and cleanliness,” wrote CEO Michelle Gass on the company’s Facebook page.