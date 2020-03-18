Kohl’s postpones grand opening

ELKO — Chaos looms large in the Elko retail industry due to conflicting signals from Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office and Elko City officials. In light of ever-changing directions, employees at the new Kohl’s store are keeping the store closed and waiting for advice from corporate headquarters.
“Our grand opening was scheduled for Sunday and we are going to have to put that off for at least a month,” said Kohl’s sales supervisor Meredith Hanington. “We will announce it later on this month when it will be exactly.”
“I think everybody understands,” Hanington said. “We [the employees] are all disappointed, but it is the right thing.”
Hanington said she started working at Kohl’s Feb. 3, while the store was still being constructed.
“We did a couple days [of training] here and then we went to Salt Lake to an open store and trained there for a week. We got to actually learn how we are going to do things.”
Hanington said since Feb. 10 the employees have been busy setting everything up and building walls. She said the store now has all the merchandise.
“I have been shopping the whole time I am putting things out,” Hanington said, laughing.
Kohl’s has the second highest level of retail sales in the United States, at $19.17 billion per year, according to statista.com. It’s sales fall just behind Macy’s and ahead of Nordstrom and JC Penney.
Service supervisor Dave Howe said, “As of right now they’ve pushed our soft opening back. We will definitely have our signs up once we have an idea of when we are going to open but right now we don’t know. The corporation is state by state and they are following the applicable laws. As of right now we are in a holding pattern to see what they are going to do with Nevada.”
Dave Fonua, construction manager for Meridian Pacific, owner of the building Kohl’s is occupying, was unavailable for comment by press time.