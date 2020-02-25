Kohl’s to open March 22

ELKO – A big, bold sign has been installed on the front of the new Kohl’s store. Another, smaller sign is posted on the glass front doors announcing that the store will open March 22 and there will be a grand opening March 28.

In an earlier Elko Daily Free Press article David Fonua, vice president of construction for Meridian Pacific, said the old Kmart building was roughly 91,000 square feet in size. C-A-L Ranch took about 50,000. Kohls will inhabit the remaining 40,000 square feet.

“We anticipate being able to open Kohl’s in late March,” Fonua said in an earlier report. We think it will be great for Elko.”

“Our hours will match those of stores in Utah and Reno,” said a local store employee.

The Reno West Kohl’s is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The business is open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

