Krenka wins “duck dough”

Cody Krenka wins $1,500 in the "Great Nevada Duck Race" held on July 24 along the Humboldt River.

ELKO — Adobe Middle School Principal Cody Krenka won $1,500 at the “Great Humboldt Duck Race.”

“Northeastern Nevada Museum is grateful to all the participants who make this a fun event for the community and who make it possible for the museum to provide free programs and events throughout the year,” said Director Lauren Roovaart.

“The money earned from the duck race helps us to fund the year’s free programs and events like ‘Second Saturday,’ ‘Classic Film Fest in the Park,’ ‘Night at the Museum‘ and ‘artist receptions.’”

Museum staff held the race, which took place in the Humboldt River, on July 24.

