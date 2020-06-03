L&H Industrial distributing Kovatera vehicles

“L&H focuses on safety, quality, production, and total lower cost for ownership,” said Bart Wood, general manager of the L&H Industrial's Elko facility. “Our strategic growth plan for L&H is, by listening to our customers, we want to grow the facility into what our customers need L&H to be.”

“Historically, L&H has always listened to the customers and the market to meet their needs,” Brittney Thomas said. “Whatever our customers need locally, L&H is there to listen and invest in those operational capabilities to meet those needs.”

“L&H’s strategic plan for the Elko facility is same as what’s been successful in the Wyoming market and the Arizona market,” Barry Thomas said. “We’re there to partner with our customers, to help them solve problems they are having and bring the cost of mining maintenance down. That’s what everybody’s striving for.”

“And Elko is also the center of connections between our other facilities in Arizona and Wyoming,” Wood said, “which gives our L&H customers options for their mineral processing, mobile equipment and mining shovel needs.”