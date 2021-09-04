Labor daze: Shortage of workers impacts Elko businesses

Workers are wanted everywhere in the Elko area and throughout the nation as businesses gear up after COVID-19 slowdowns, so many struggling employers are offering higher pay, perks and other incentives to attract workers.
“The biggest challenge our local businesses are facing is the lack of available workers, which in turn is holding back business growth and threatening our recovery,” said Billie Crapo, chief executive officer of the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce. “Many business owners and directors have had to reduce hours, scale down operations or in some instances have permanently closed.”
“Ending the federal unemployment supplement will hopefully show an increase in the number of people looking for employment, but the increased payments aren’t the only reason people may be reluctant to return to work. Other factors include continued health concerns and trouble finding childcare,” she said.
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, most federally extended unemployment benefits were expiring at midnight Sept. 4, while the state’s extended benefits program expires Sept. 11. The state reverts to the regular unemployment insurance base period model on Sept. 5.
Elko County’s jobless rate for July was 3.9%. The county’s labor force stood at 27,261, with 26,207 of those currently employed, according to DETR. The statewide unemployment rate was much higher at 7.7%. The average weekly unemployment benefit in the county was $375.86 in July.
DETR reported there are ongoing declines in unemployment claims in Nevada, and said other states that ended enhanced benefits early have not seen a big change in claims levels because the strength of the regional economy is having a bigger impact.
Challenges for businesses
“Like every other business owner that we talk to, we are struggling with finding enough help. In the more than 40 years that Khoury’s has operated in the area, we’ve never had such a challenge of maintaining staffing levels,” said Mary Khoury.
There are two Khoury’s grocery stores in Spring Creek, one in Carlin and one in Winnemucca.
“As owners, we’re having to work harder than ever before, because there just aren’t enough workers to fill all of the vacancies. Companywide, it would take 40 new people to bring our staffing up to where it needs to be,” Khoury said. “We have openings in nearly every department, with great starting pay and excellent benefits.”
She said “many of our great employees have graciously worked overtime to help fill the void, but we know that’s not sustainable for the long run, because we don’t want to burn people out.”
Khoury also said she is “hopeful that the end of the bonus-unemployment will bring more workers into the job market locally.”
Casinos and hotels are struggling with the labor shortage, too, and have increased pay and incentives.
“It’s an employee market out there,” said Ben French, general manager of the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel, Scoreboard in Spring Creek, and the Commercial downtown.
He said that because of COVID-19, more people are staying home, and he is seeing applicants who don’t show up for interviews possibly because they are just applying for jobs to keep their unemployment benefits.
Often, workers at the casinos are just waiting until they can get on at the mines or to see how they like the community before settling down.
“We’ve always been a stepping-stone to another job,” French said.
He said incentives help. He offers bonuses to employees in different departments. French additionally has a “quick pay” program for employees to collect a portion of their pay ahead of payday.
“And we have to keep up with wages,” he said, along with being as accommodating as possible with people’s schedules. “I think we are more than competitive.”
The Commercial shut down because of the pandemic, and French said he moved employees to Stockmen’s because in a “thin labor market it didn’t make sense to run two businesses that are competing against each other.”
The Commercial opens on occasion, however, to keep its license. It plans to be open for a big block party on Sept. 11.
Enticing workers
The Maverick Hotel and Casino, which recently changed the name from Red Lion, also has been affected by the labor shortage.
Trevor Lynch, vice president of marketing and operations, said “we are actively pursuing ways to entice people to come back to work.”
He said incentives include a $300 referral bonus, if a new worker sticks around for 90 days, and a free meal program, so employees have a daily lunch or dinner.
“We need employees in just about every position,” Lynch said.
Maverick also owns Gold Country Inn and the High Desert Inn in Elko and the Red Garter and Nugget hotels and casinos in West Wendover, as well as casinos in Colorado and card rooms in Washington State.
Lynch said High Desert is still closed but there are plans to reopen it with a gaming component.
Mines in Nevada are experiencing a labor shortage. Nevada Gold Mines stated that like “many other industries, currently we are seeing evidence of workforce shortages. We are lucky to be experiencing unprecedented growth in our business, however, this also adds the challenge from a workface perspective.
“We believe the immediate reason behind this has been the pandemic and the resulting cultural change happening in the U.S. After the disruption caused by the pandemic to all aspects of people’s lives, like all other companies in the U.S., we are seeing some of our workforce relooking at their life choices and choosing to make a change,” the company said.
NGM, a joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. (68.5%) and Newmont Mining Corp. (31.5%), also stated that raising awareness about Nevada’s mining industry’s “stable and exciting career opportunities has been a long-standing challenge, despite having the highest average wage of any sector in the state.”
Attracting people to rural communities near NGM operations also is a challenge, “which is why NGM is focused on supporting our local communities and helping to make them more attractive places to live and work,” the company said.
Rhonda Zuraff of Pray & Company said “our clients throughout North America, whether in precious/non-precious metals or industrial minerals, continue to experience a challenging supply of qualified talent in the technical and processional disciplines as well as skilled and unskilled labor.
“The strong performance in the minerals space has made a tough situation even tougher. Employers are finding they need to approach top talent in a more flexible and fluid manner with respect to not only compensation but benefit options, vacations and issues such as work schedules, environment and work location,” she said.
Kinross Nevada has also “felt the impact of labor shortages, but we have also developed strategies to mitigate this,” the company said. Kinross employs more than 2,000 people at its Bald Mountain and Round Mountain mines.
“We invest in our people and offer on-the-job training. This means that employees who join us in entry-level roles can develop into technical roles, which are typically more challenging to source,” the company stated.
“Kinross Nevada also offers high-paying jobs, well above the average income in larger urban cents, such as Las Vegas and Reno, excellent benefits, a 401k, flexile work schedule, tuition reimbursement programs and more to attract and retain talent,” the statement continued.
Fast-food dilemma
Fast food restaurants are having a rough time finding enough people, and some of them have big signs posted at Elko locations for help at higher pay than offered before the pandemic.
TacoTime owner Varmae Betancourt said “it is the worst I’ve seen in 35 years to find and keep help,” and she cannot open the dining room because of the shortage. “Every day I get yelled at by customers, but I just can’t open it.”
She said she can only raise wages so far to attract help unless “people want to pay $5 for a crisp taco.” Betancourt said she has raised pay.
Fast-food places like Taco Time are also facing shortages of food, paper and beverage products that makes it even harder to do business, and Betancourt said truckers bringing deliveries are adding a surcharge due to the high cost of gasoline.
McDonald’s in Elko, owned and operated by Kassity Management Group in Carson City, focuses on “retention, training, development and recruiting new staff,” said Jess McIntosh, assistant to the director of operations.
He outlined incentives that he said are successful, with employee numbers up 10% at the Elko locations over 2020 and up 20% from 2019.
Kassity has a pilot program under way “where we are raffling off brand-new cars. Hourly employees have a chance to win money or even drive home in their new car. We will be raffling off eight cars,” McIntosh said.
He said the company’s support includes “an aggressive compensation plan catered to each restaurant ranging from $10 to $15 for crew and $12 to $25 for managers. We have monthly and quarterly incentive bonus programs for our crew and managers that are based on performance.
“Kassity Management Group continues to be competitive in benefits to our McDonald’s employees. We offer 50% off meals, one week of paid time off and $25 shoe reimbursement. We also have flexible hours and offer dental, vision and health insurance options,” McIntosh said, along with deferred bonuses toward retirement and house and car options for long-term employees.
Job openings
Hundreds of jobs are available in the Elko area, and they run the gamut. Indeed.com, SimplyHired, ZipRecruiter, the state employment services and the Elko Daily Free Press, to name a few of the job-search outlets, list many jobs. Companies also hold their own job fairs.
Along with mining jobs, openings include pilot, deputy district attorney, law clerk, physician, nurses, clerks, sales and marketing, customer service, tellers, baristas, bartenders, phlebotomist, surveyor, lube technician, cake decorator, controller, security technician, dental assistant, pharmacy clerks, Native American affairs specialist, safety trainers, warehouse supervisor, store general manager, human resources, cook, electrician, plumber, counselors, motor coach operator and more.
“Your local Nevada JobConnect office is a good place to come for anyone seeking work or looking to fill jobs. While the offices are closed, job seekers can go to EmployNV.gov to post their resume, complete job applications and more,” said Heidi Saucedo, public information officer for DETR.
She said Indeed.com “does not know the local community like the staff who live there do.”
Saucedo reported that once JobConnect doors reopen in Elko after the COVID-19 closure, businesses will hopefully post their openings and JobConnect will help them fill slots. All services are free.
DETR also has programs to assist workers and employers, such as the Career Enhancement Program, so “if a local casino wanted to hire someone but they needed a gaming card first but were unable to afford it, then this program could possibly purchase the item for them, which would allow them to be hired and start work,” Saucedo said.
State programs additionally include the Disabled Veteran Outreach Program that she said can help any local veterans and Silver State Works, designed to help businesses by offering incentives for hiring pre-screened qualified workers.
