Labor daze: Shortage of workers impacts Elko businesses

Casinos and hotels are struggling with the labor shortage, too, and have increased pay and incentives.

“It’s an employee market out there,” said Ben French, general manager of the Stockmen’s Casino and Ramada Hotel, Scoreboard in Spring Creek, and the Commercial downtown.

He said that because of COVID-19, more people are staying home, and he is seeing applicants who don’t show up for interviews possibly because they are just applying for jobs to keep their unemployment benefits.

Often, workers at the casinos are just waiting until they can get on at the mines or to see how they like the community before settling down.

“We’ve always been a stepping-stone to another job,” French said.

He said incentives help. He offers bonuses to employees in different departments. French additionally has a “quick pay” program for employees to collect a portion of their pay ahead of payday.

“And we have to keep up with wages,” he said, along with being as accommodating as possible with people’s schedules. “I think we are more than competitive.”