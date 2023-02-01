Ladies First: Women kick off the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering

ELKO – Three women spanning two generations of cattlewomen opened the 38th National Cowboy poetry Gathering with the aptly titled “Back in Elko Town.”

Patricia Frolander, Yvonne Hollenbeck and Jessie Veeder stepped on the stage of the G Three Bar Theater for the first live performance in two years, regaling the audience with stories and songs about living on a ranch.

Frolander, of Sundance, Wyoming, has attended the Gathering five times. She said being back in person on Monday night “was great. We’re seeing old friends, making new ones and we love to please the audience. That’s the joy of Elko, sharing our stories and people are so kind. They’re a great audience. Best anywhere.”

She started her poetry career in the late 1990s, writing about her experiences on the ranch to work through her thoughts and emotions before reciting and publishing her poems and stories.

“Sometimes that’s a good way to put down things that maybe you aren’t going to necessarily share at the time. It helps get through emotional times,” she explained.

Being on stage of the G Three Bar Theater with her “partner in crime,” Hollenbeck, and singer/songwriter Veeder, was a “great time.”

“Jessie has an incredibly powerful voice, listening to her, and then Yvonne’s counterpoint with humor,” Frolander said. “They’re pros and they make me look good because they’re so good. That’s a joy.”

Trading stories and songs gave each performer a glimpse into their lives, fitting in with the Gathering’s theme “Across the Generations,” Frolander explained.

“There’s quite an age span between Jessie and I, but a lot of the problems in ranching are still the same and a lot about what we write – whether music or poetry – they are the same and we’re very proud of the people who came before us and we’re proud of this new generation,” she said.

Veeder said this is her third Gathering appearance, first arriving in Elko about nine years ago. “That was so incredible to be invited. I had a connection to DW Grothe and I think he put in a good word for me.”

She was in Elko three years ago with her father and another instrumentalist, and said she loves the area.

“It’s a familiar community for me now and it is my favorite place to play,” Veeder continued. “It is the community of people who come to listen to the stories and the people writing stories like I’m writing. It’s so inspirational and the audiences are the best.”

Bringing her ranching experiences to a wider audience through her songs, along with her blog, podcast and newspaper column – all titled, “Meanwhile back at the ranch…” – helps inform more people about that way of life.

“I think what’s unique about songwriting, poetry and art in general, it can meet people where they’re at and hit them with an emotion,” Veeder explained. “That’s the goal, right? Is to capture that emotion, or the urgency or the sadness or the joy of a particular moment. I just happen to be inspired by rural living and ranch life.”

During Veeder’s performance, she told stories about raising her children while working alongside her husband on a ranch. “Motherhood and parenthood really connects in the stories that I tell. In ranch life, especially, but it doesn’t matter.”

“I share a lot about motherhood, because I think it’s a universal connection especially with women in the audience, and lots of material they give me, those kids,” she laughed.

Sharing and trading experiences with Frolander and Hollenbeck was “incredible, because they have generational stories that I hold on to from my grandparents and the generations that come before me.”

Veeder admitted to feeling a “little nervous,” to be among the first performers for the Gathering, but warmed up by singing to schoolchildren earlier on Monday.

“It’s big pressure to be in the Welcome to Elko show,” she said. “I was in good company. By the end of it, we were energized by everybody.”

A fourth-generation cattlewoman, Veeder lives on a 110-year cattle ranch in North Dakota. “They’ve had these lived experiences that I share or some of them are closer in their memory, for me it’s telling my grandma’s or my great-grandma’s story.”

For Hollenbeck, a South Dakota rancher and poet who first arrived at the Gathering in 2001, returning to Elko is “always exciting when you get the nod.”

She praised the audience in the G Three Bar Theater Monday night as being a “wonderful crowd.” But being in Elko carries a special meaning for her and others who recite and sing about life on the range.

“This is the National [gathering]. It’s like the national finals of the rodeo to cowboys,” Hollenbeck explained. “Getting to perform here is everybody’s goal. It’s something to work for and there’s something special about it.”

Being one of the first performers on stage with Frolander and Veeder, Hollenbeck said listening to Veeder was “like working with my daughter. She has little kids and they’re fun, just like that. It was great.”

Performing is only one aspect of the Gathering, Hollenbeck explained. The other part for the poets and songwriters is “preserving” the rural way of life for future generations.

“[It’s giving] a sense of what life is like out in the West or in rural areas because the lifestyle on ranches and rural areas is fading away,” she said. “[Poetry and songs are] a way of preserving that, whether we write humor or serious stuff, it needs to be accurate because it’s a way of recording history.”

“Sometimes I’ve been asked what cowboy poetry is, and I’ve said it’s like a celebration of the history of the West – past and present,” Hollenbeck said.

All three ladies thanked the organizers of the Gathering for their work in hosting the event.

Frolander said she hoped people would turn out and “see all of these people that love to entertain them.”

“I appreciate this event and everyone that puts it together and the thoughtfulness they put into everything they do,” Veeder added. “It’s so important, and it’s a little oasis for people like me. It’s special and I’m grateful for it.”

Hollenbeck said she has experience in attending various poetry gatherings over the years, and called Elko “a well-oiled machine.”

“I know it’s been hectic with airplane schedules and trying to work with the motels to get everyone here safely,” she said. “I think it’s been a tremendous pressure on some of the staff and they’ve done a great job.”

“The community needs to really rally behind them because they really do bring people in and this gathering has caused Elko to have a good name all over the country, other countries, even,” Hollenbeck said.