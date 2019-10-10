SPARKS — During the Reed Invitational, the Elko cross country programs were led by the girls — one in particular.
The Lady Indians placed seventh out of 10 teams in the meet with 161 points.
Crossing the finish line for Elko was junior leader Xandry de Arrieta, who finished 17th overall in a field of 96 athletes with a time of 22:15.
She opened more than a two-minute lead on her teammates, Elko’s No. 2 runner coming in the form of sophomore Jersey Tsosie’s 35th-place time of 23:35.
Tsosie was followed closely by junior Loulou Neff’s time of 23:40 for 37th place.
Freshman Alysia Carr closed her run in 25:28 for 67th place.
The Lady Indians created a logjam, four girls finishing in a five-place span from 74th through 78th.
Elko went back-to-back twice at 74th, 75th and 76th — senior Marrisa Valdez finishing in 26:01, senior Karissa Fadenrecht following in 26:16 and fellow senior Viviana Gavaldon crossing in 76th with a time of 26:19.
In 78th, a 26:50 from sophomore Kara Nicola finished 78th.
Freshman Chantal Cruz notched her personal-best time of 27:50 for 85th, and junior Sydnee Rizo also went for a PR of 32:04 for 94th — closing out the varsity roster.
Varsity Boys
Elko’s varsity boys neared a front-half finish, placing ninth of 15 teams with 235 points.
Of the 136 runners in the field, the Indians’ top time was an 18:31 by sophomore Isaiah Dahl, who crossed in 28th place.
Dahl was followed by senior Duncan Monroe’s time of 18:48 for 41st place.
Junior Jimmy Murphy nearly cracked a sub-19 time of 19:03 in 48th.
Elko crossed consecutively in 67th and 68th, sophomore Philip Neff and junior Noah Haase each finishing with times of 19:36.
Sophomore Keian Lostra closed his run in 20:33 for 94th place, freshman Tyler Fadenrecht finishing 98th in 20:51.
Sophomore Kevin Tanner narrowly missed a top-100 finish in 101st with a time of 20:57.
Senior Caleb Marma and freshman Joshua Maynard went back-to-back in 117th and 118th, closing with respective times of 21:41 and 21:42.
JV BoysElko’s junior varsity boys took 12th of 13 teams with 340 points.
The Indians were paced by sophomore Gavin Nicola’s 21:31 for 48th place in the field of 150 athletes, sophomore Connor Cooper coming the next-closest to a top-half finish with a time of 22:52 for 91st place.
Up Next
Elko will compete Friday during the Lowry Invitational, at Winnemucca Golf Course.
