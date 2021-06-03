Lamoille artist paints mural for St. Mark Lutheran Church

ELKO – St. Mark Lutheran Church on Willow Street was built in 1964, according to the church’s website. This was as significant time in architecture when mid-century modern design was being followed by many. The interior is well-lit and divided into sections for use. In keeping with the “artistic theme,” the church recently employed local artist Lynne Kistler to create a spiritual mural on the front of the building.
I have a friend, Tana Dore, who has also been in the arts with me, a good friend,” said Kistler. “She goes to this church and she called me up and asked said, ‘The church is looking for a muralist. Would you like to do it?’”
Dore assisted Kistler in the mural painting.
“It’s more fun to have a buddy when you are doing a mural,” Kistler said.
“We here at St. Mark need to find a way to capture attention as people drive by,” said Pastor Phil Beyer.
Beyer is new to the community, recently taking the Elko position after working for a Lutheran church in Hawaii.
“I love the power of a picture,” Beyer said. “Being a pastor, I treasure the scriptures, but my favorite parts are Jesus’ parables, stories that have ‘real to life’ people or things. To me, the mural so speaks of something I would want my church to say, we want to invite the children to Jesus. Come and learn from Jesus.”
Kistler has painted several murals in the past, including one at the Spring Creek Baptist Church.
“I love to work for Jesus,” Kistler said.
“What she didn’t know was that she was going to be painting a mural to welcome the new pastor,” Beyer said, laughing.
“One of the challenges was that it is a stucco wall,” Kistler said. “It did eliminate details. When I would climb off the scaffolding and back up to see it from a distance, it was magical because the stucco eliminating the details made it look like the picture is coming from the mist. It almost gives me goosebumps.”
The church suggested the subject of the mural might be Jesus teaching children.
Kistler said Jesus taught her to be a teacher.
She taught art for many years at the high school level in Reno. She taught locally at Great Basin College and Northeastern Nevada Museum and currently teaches at Spring Creek Christian Academy and gives private lessons.
The mural is painted outside right near the entry to the preschool area of the church.
“Jesus wants us all to be teachers,” Beyer said. “The part I really appreciate [about the mural] is teaching. Not only is Jesus doing the teaching, but His children were supposed to grow up to share, to teach and to add to his love.”
“I never do [feel a sense of accomplishment] at first, but, as I was putting the finishing touches on it, a car went by and it was a family and they clapped their hands and said, ‘We love it!’ That made me happy.”
