Lamoille artist paints mural for St. Mark Lutheran Church

Kistler has painted several murals in the past, including one at the Spring Creek Baptist Church.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I love to work for Jesus,” Kistler said.

“What she didn’t know was that she was going to be painting a mural to welcome the new pastor,” Beyer said, laughing.

“One of the challenges was that it is a stucco wall,” Kistler said. “It did eliminate details. When I would climb off the scaffolding and back up to see it from a distance, it was magical because the stucco eliminating the details made it look like the picture is coming from the mist. It almost gives me goosebumps.”

The church suggested the subject of the mural might be Jesus teaching children.

Kistler said Jesus taught her to be a teacher.

She taught art for many years at the high school level in Reno. She taught locally at Great Basin College and Northeastern Nevada Museum and currently teaches at Spring Creek Christian Academy and gives private lessons.

The mural is painted outside right near the entry to the preschool area of the church.