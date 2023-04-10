ELKO – Emergency management officials have pre-staged equipment in the town of Lamoille to deal with debris from possible flooding as record-breaking snow in Lamoille Canyon begins to melt.

The Elko County Office of Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Nevada Division of Water Resources, will hold a flood preparedness informational briefing 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department. Residents of Lamoille and surrounding areas are invited to attend to gather information and resources for potential flooding that may occur.

Emergency officials have been examining drone footage of Lamoille Canyon taken by the Elko County Fire Protection District. Resources continue to monitor Lamoille Creek, the Humboldt River, other creeks and streams, as well as low lying areas that may experience flooding.

Most of northeastern Nevada remains under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Many dirt/unpaved roads are slick, dangerous, or simply impassible at this time. Please drive carefully and avoid those areas if possible,” county emergency officials advised. A list of affected roads is posted at elkocountynv.net.

Sandbags are available at several locations.

The County’s Non-Emergency Flood Hotline is still active at 775-777-2574. Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911.

Temperatures in Elko soared into the mid-70s Monday afternoon after breaking the 60-degree barrier Sunday for the first time this year.

Still, the National Weather Service forecast calls for a 20% chance of snow showers Wednesday night as cooler weather returns — at least temporarily.

Highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday before climbing back into the 50s on Friday and 60s by the weekend.