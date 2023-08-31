ELKO – U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez, D-Nev., joined the U.S. Forest Service and local firefighters for a tour of Lamoille Canyon five years after a devastating fire burned 9,000 acres in the area in 2018.

Cortez Masto discussed her efforts to support federal firefighters and fund wildfire prevention and recovery programs across the state, including restoring Lamoille Canyon. She recently secured $57 million in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help reduce wildfire risk and improve fuels management along approximately 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts in Nevada.

“When I first saw the wildfire damage in Lamoille Canyon in 2018, I was heartbroken by the devastation. Five years later, it’s incredible to see the progress that’s been made,” said Cortez Masto. “Wildfires hit our rural communities especially hard, and I’ve made it my mission in the Senate to deliver more resources to our firefighters and the surrounding communities to prevent these disasters and support recovery efforts.”

Cortez Masto said her goal was to tour the Canyon after the fire “to see the growth and regeneration [and] where some of the federal funding went for that recovery, but also what else we still need to do.”

Sitting under the newly completed pavilion of the Lions Club Camp, Cortez Masto said she heard from “men and women at local level and at the county level that fight these fires and talk about what is happening in this canyon right now.”

Cortez Masto has introduced comprehensive legislation to prevent wildfires and is pushing for permanent pay raises for federal firefighters. She secured billions in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support wildfire risk reduction and recently delivered federal resources for wildfires fuels reduction in Northern Nevada.

She’s also championed legislation to protect the Ruby Mountains from oil and gas development, and called on the Biden administration to safeguard the Rubies as well as the Ruby Marshes.

Cortez Masto explained that she has toured the state speaking to firefighters, and “when I first got to the Senate it was important for me to learn what challenges we have here in Nevada.”

“Based on those conversations, I’ve introduced legislation at the federal level that focuses in three areas: funding prevention, suppression, and recovery when there are these wildland fires in our communities,” she continued.

The firefighters discussed the challenges of retention stemming from low wages in comparison to higher pay from mining companies. Some described having to choose between a career they love and having to provide for their families, especially among younger firefighters who end up leaving for the mines.

“That’s the conversation we had today,” Cortez Masto said. “Fighting fires – absolutely we need to support the men and women and make sure they have a livable wage. Wages for housing and benefits that we need to retain them and keep them safe during these fires.”

“But we also need to put dollars behind prevention. Part of this is fuel suppression and how we stop these fires from starting, or actually when they do start, they’re not as devastating and long and hot that we see happening right now.”

“That to me really is part of this comprehensive approach when we talk about shared stewardship and everybody coming together to maintain and manage these lands. It is a comprehensive approach.”

Cortez Masto said she would take back to the Senate floor what she learned from the firefighters and community leaders during her visit. “It’s important for them to hear what I just heard from the men that are fighting these fires, but also the challenges we still need to address at a federal level.”