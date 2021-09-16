Lamoille Canyon reopens this weekend

ELKO – Lamoille Canyon Road will fully reopen to vehicles this weekend, after roughly six weeks of cleanup after mudslides blocked travel.
“The forest and county staff performed a miracle getting Lamoille Canyon Road entirely open to motorized traffic before the first snowfall,” said Josh Nicholes, district ranger for the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District.
“Everyone worked really hard to restore access to this treasured area,” he said, praising the collaborative effort that also included the Elko County Sheriff’s Department and the National Weather Service.
Meanwhile, Elko County Commissioners are considering writing a letter to Nevada’s congressional delegation urging approval of federal dollars to help with road repair costs.
“The county has been such a great partner,” said Erica Hupp, public affairs staff officer for the U.S. Forest Service’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
Elko County crews have been helping with the road work and providing equipment, and she said that the USFS appreciates “them assisting us, but we do know that anytime a road is damaged, it will be costly. We don’t have the final cost right now, but we hope to have it next week.”
Hupp said the focus has been on removing the material from the slide off the road so the experts can see how much damage there is underneath the mud, dirt, and rocks. The road was cleared up to the Thomas Creek Campground just before Labor Day.
The road begins just west of the town of Lamoille and climbs into the Ruby Mountains, ending with a circular drive and parking spaces for hikers.
When the road fully reopens, anyone driving, biking, or hiking needs to be on the lookout for hazards such as cracks, crumbling shoulders, loose rocks and other debris, the Forest Service warned. Signs and K-rails have been installed where the road’s shoulder was damaged, in order to keep vehicles away from the road edge.
Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said he requested the letter to the congressional delegation because “I was getting frustrated hearing from Josh that we don’t have the money, we don’t have the money,” while Congress is spending “billions and billions” of dollars.
He said, however, that Nicholes had asked him to table action on the letter.
Nicholes said in late August that the district has requested emergency funding to assist with the cleanup and repair costs after heavy rain caused 20 debris flows. The largest measured more than 10 feet deep, according to the Forest Service.
“Now that we can see underneath all that debris, there is still a lot of road and culvert repair work that needs to be done,” Nicholes said.
He also asked that people do not disturb or remove any of the soil or rock debris that has been stockpiled throughout the canyon. This material will be used for road and culvert repairs, and the loss of the material could add to repair costs.
Nicholes said there also is the potential for rainfall to cause more debris flows in the canyon. The National Weather Service has placed remote automatic weather stations in the Thomas Canyon Campground to provide real-time weather data to monitor the rainfall.
“There is some concern that with enough rain, more debris flows could occur,” he said. “Public safety is our number one concern.”
Lamoille Canyon received up to 8 inches of rain from July 30 to Aug. 1, which is a quarter of the average annual precipitation for the canyon.
Along with clearing the road from the mudslides, the ranger district has had to deal with vandalism that included destruction of a gate and removal of barricades that had closed the portions of the road still to be cleared.
“USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement is still investigating the vandalism that occurred over the Labor Day weekend, which delayed the reopening of the canyon road,” Nicholes said in the latest Forest Service announcement. “This was a lot more serious than just destroying the closure gate. Employees were put in jeopardy when the equipment was tampered with.”
He said anyone caught vandalizing public resources could be subject to felony charges for damaging government property. If anyone has information on the canyon road vandals they can call 775-355-5337.