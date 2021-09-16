Lamoille Canyon reopens this weekend

The road begins just west of the town of Lamoille and climbs into the Ruby Mountains, ending with a circular drive and parking spaces for hikers.

When the road fully reopens, anyone driving, biking, or hiking needs to be on the lookout for hazards such as cracks, crumbling shoulders, loose rocks and other debris, the Forest Service warned. Signs and K-rails have been installed where the road’s shoulder was damaged, in order to keep vehicles away from the road edge.

Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said he requested the letter to the congressional delegation because “I was getting frustrated hearing from Josh that we don’t have the money, we don’t have the money,” while Congress is spending “billions and billions” of dollars.

He said, however, that Nicholes had asked him to table action on the letter.

Nicholes said in late August that the district has requested emergency funding to assist with the cleanup and repair costs after heavy rain caused 20 debris flows. The largest measured more than 10 feet deep, according to the Forest Service.

“Now that we can see underneath all that debris, there is still a lot of road and culvert repair work that needs to be done,” Nicholes said.