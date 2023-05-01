ELKO – Lamoille Canyon Road is closed to motorized vehicles from the Powerhouse Picnic Area to the Lions Club Camp due to large rocks on the road.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure over the weekend.

“Hikers, bikers and horseback riders can still access this area but need to use extreme caution and watch out for materials that may continue to fall to the road,” explained District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “This rock fall is expected to diminish over the next few weeks as conditions dry.”

Forest and Elko County staff were assessing the road Saturday to determine what resources and repairs will be necessary to remove the rocks safely from the road. Once those details are finalized that information will be shared with the public.

Currently, the Lamoille Canyon Road is still covered in snow from the Lions Club Camp to the Road's End Trailhead.

For updates on campground openings and road and trail conditions, contact the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District’s Elko office at 755-738-5171 or Wells office at 775-752-3357.

The Forest also posts road and trail conditions at https://bit.ly/Road_TrailConditions.