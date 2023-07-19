ELKO — Multiple mudslides were reported Wednesday in Lamoille Canyon, prompting closure of the scenic byway while county and federal crews work to clear a path for trapped vehicles to leave the forest.

“Hikers, bikers and horseback riders can still access this area but need to use extreme caution and watch out for materials that may continue to fall to the road,” said Deputy District Ranger Wendy Markham. “Public safety is our number one priority.”

The slides were between Thomas Canyon Campground and Road’s End Trailhead.

U.S. Forest Service staff are working with Elko County Roads Department to remove the rocks and other debris from the Lamoille Canyon Road. The county plans to continue cleanup efforts through Thursday in an effort to get the road open to motorized vehicles.

Heavy rain fell in parts of the Ruby Mountains as a series of storms moved across Nevada on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two years ago the road was damaged by following major rainstorms.

For updates on the cleanup efforts or road and trail conditions, contact the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District’s Elko office at 755-738-5171 or Wells office at 775-752-3357.

The Forest also posts road and trail conditions, as they are reported, at https://bit.ly/Road_TrailConditions.