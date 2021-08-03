Lamoille Canyon Road may have suffered ‘substantial damage’

ELKO – The Lamoille Canyon Scenic Byway southeast of Elko remained closed Tuesday as the U.S. Forest Service began assessing reports of “substantial damage” to the road.
The damage “has led to serious public safety concerns,” stated the Forest Service.
“Multiple severe storms over the past week have caused debris flows onto Lamoille Canyon Road, and we’ve had several safety issues, including a vehicle hit by a boulder and another trapped in the canyon due to a landslide,” said District Ranger Josh Nicholes. “The Forest Service needs time to assess storm damage and determine what resources and repairs will be necessary to reopen the road safely.”
No injuries were reported.
Campers were evacuated late Sunday night by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office and the road was temporarily closed after heavy rains caused nine mudslides.
Nicholes said the Nevada Department of Transportation and Elko County provided assistance in clearing some of the initial landslides, but there are reports of substantial damage to the road. The Forest Service has installed a gate at the road entrance, but Nicholes emphasizes that this is a temporary measure instituted for public safety.
“We’re asking the community and visitors to give our road crews time to clear culverts and assess the damage,” said Nicholes. “As soon as we have more information, we’ll share a timeline for reopening the road based on our ability to address the storm damage and ensure public safety.”
Lamoille Canyon is located in the heart of the Ruby Mountains about 22 miles southeast of Elko. The Rubies are “Nevada’s wettest mountain range,” according to the Forest Service.
The 12-mile road through the canyon was chip-sealed earlier this summer.
“This spectacular byway winds around the base of the 11,387-foot Ruby Dome, and climbs through the glacier-carved canyon to 8,800 feet,” states the Forest Service website. “Four geology-interpretive panels lead travelers past meadows bursting with blazing wildflowers, abundant wildlife, waterfalls, and avalanche chutes. Mountain goats, big horn sheep and an array of birds can be seen carefully perched in the rocky outcrops above.”
Heavy rain on Friday soaked the canyon soil, causing two mudslides across the road. Even heavier rain fell on Sunday, pushing Lamoille Creek to minor flood stage as it crested at 5 feet before beginning to recede, according to the National Weather Service.
Average annual precipitation in the canyon is estimated at 14.08 inches, according to U.S. Climate Data.
Two other roads in Elko County remained closed Tuesday due to the flooding.
County road crews are continuing to clear the Jarbidge/Charleston Road (County Road 748) after mudslides and washouts approximately 36 miles from Mountain City Highway and 16.5 miles from the Charleston Reservoir. They are hoping to have the road open again by early next week.
The Twin Bridges/Huntington Road (CR 716A) also remains closed to all traffic.
Lower South Fork Road (CR 715) has reopened after a car was swept off the highway by flooding on Saturday. “Crews will continue work into next week to repair the shoulders and drainages on the paved section of the road,” stated the county.
The Lee Road portion of Lower South Fork (CR714A) is also open, but crews will be working in the area next week to clean up, repair drainages, and do other work.
“Please slow down, use caution, and watch for road crews and equipment when traveling in these areas,” stated the county. “We will continue to provide updates to the status and condition of the affected roads as information becomes available.”
Minor mudslides were also reported Sunday at Great Basin National Park in White Pine County. A weather station in the northern portion of the park recorded 2.5 inches of rain from Friday through Sunday.
"Steep mountain canyons, nearby reservoirs and waterways in broad valleys, and usually dry open range are all susceptible to flooding and debris flows on both roadways and throughout the backcountry," stated the weather service. "Be sure to consult the latest weather forecasts whether embarking on a road trip or camping/backpacking adventure, especially when active weather is on the horizon."