Lamoille Canyon Road may have suffered ‘substantial damage’

The Twin Bridges/Huntington Road (CR 716A) also remains closed to all traffic.

Lower South Fork Road (CR 715) has reopened after a car was swept off the highway by flooding on Saturday. “Crews will continue work into next week to repair the shoulders and drainages on the paved section of the road,” stated the county.

The Lee Road portion of Lower South Fork (CR714A) is also open, but crews will be working in the area next week to clean up, repair drainages, and do other work.

“Please slow down, use caution, and watch for road crews and equipment when traveling in these areas,” stated the county. “We will continue to provide updates to the status and condition of the affected roads as information becomes available.”

Minor mudslides were also reported Sunday at Great Basin National Park in White Pine County. A weather station in the northern portion of the park recorded 2.5 inches of rain from Friday through Sunday.