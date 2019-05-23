ELKO – The gate to Lamoille Canyon swings open at noon Friday, nearly eight months after a wildfire ripped through the popular tourist and recreation area 20 miles southeast of Elko.
Guardrails have been restored and concrete barriers placed along lower sections of the road to block falling rocks. The work cost about $350,000, according to Ruby Mountains District Ranger Josh Nicholes.
The Range 2 Fire was started by target shooters on the morning of Sept. 30. Over the next 24 hours it would burn up into the canyon, along both sides of the scenic byway for about 7 miles, before it stopped near the Nature Trail.
The fire destroyed the scout camp lodge owned by the Lions Club, six cabins at the camp, and a private cabin in the leased area opposite Thomas Canyon.
Also destroyed were about three miles of guardrail posts. Work to repair them began last fall and concluded Wednesday. Coral Construction Co. of Oregon was placing reflectors and hauling out old guardrail posts on Thursday.
Concrete barriers were installed along portions of the road where the fire created the worst erosion. While rock slides are common each spring, Nicholes said after the fire they would likely impact the road on a daily basis without the barriers.
The barriers are a temporary solution.
“Temporary, but temporary could mean quite a while,” Nicholes said Thursday while taking the Elko Daily Free Press on a tour up the canyon road.
Damage from the fire was evident even before entering the canyon. Blackened stalks of sagebrush stood out starkly above the bright green grasses of spring. The thousands of aspen and mountain mahogany that line the lower canyon walls were mostly charred. Against the black wasteland left by the fire, a white ribbon of water trickled down from one of the waterfalls above.
Additional drainage has been installed under the road. The pipes leading to Lamoille Creek have no vegetation to hide them.
The fire also uncovered foundations of buildings that once were used by the Elko-Lamoille Power Company. Nicholes said the Forest Service also discovered an old car that no one knew had crashed into the creek.
The Forest Service has been working with entities such as the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Friends of the Ruby Mountains to reseed burned areas. Nicholes said about 140 people helped last fall to replant mountain mahogany, using seeds from trees higher up the canyon. Those trees take several decades to mature, however, so it will be many years before the canyon looks anything like it did a year ago.
Some of the charred wood will be removed to keep the stream clear, but most of the dead trees will be left standing to help stabilize the steep canyon walls.
“During the government shutdown NDOW worked with us and they reseeded approximately 2,000 acres of the lower part of the canyon,” Nicholes said. “A couple weeks ago I had an NDF crew come in and they planted about 2200 sagebrush seedlings.”
Nicholes said the aspen should grow back quickly and be even healthier than before.
“That kind of disturbance actually helps it regenerate,” he said. “I’m very pleased with the amount of regrowth that we’re seeing. It means the seeding was successful, and it also means that a lot of the root material is intact, so the plants are coming back.”
Cleanup efforts at the Lions Club camp will resume June 1. The club is raising money for a $1 million rebuilding effort, but the camp will likely remain closed all of this year.
The Forest Service is working with the club to expedite its restoration efforts.
This summer, crews will be working on the relatively new Talbot Trail to replace retaining walls that were burned by the fire.
Plans are also being made to resurface portions of the canyon road next year.
Meanwhile, the road will be getting plenty of traffic as the public once again is allowed to drive up the canyon beginning at noon Friday.
Having the road closed for so long – even though it was not during the peak recreation season – made everyone aware just how important Lamoille Canyon is to local residents.
“I’m just excited to have it open again so the public can enjoy it,” Nicholes said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.