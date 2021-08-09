Lamoille Canyon Road still closed, Ruby Crest hikers asked to reroute

ELKO – The Forest Service is asking hikers to reroute their hike on the Ruby Crest Trail due to the closure of Lamoille Canyon Road damaged by mudslides in a rainstorm a week ago.
“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District reminds the public to start or end their hike on the Ruby Crest Trail at Overland Lake, Colonel Moore, or Green Mountain Trailheads instead at the Road’s End Trailhead in Lamoille Canyon,” stated a press release issued on Monday.
“Knowing that we had Ruby Crest Trail hikers that had not heard about the debris flows that occurred in Lamoille Canyon, the USDA Forest Service provided a shuttle service to get people to their pick-up vehicles this past weekend,” said Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger. “Now that we have gotten the word out to hikers and heavy equipment is being brought in to start work on the Lamoille Canyon Road, we will need to discontinue the shuttle service.”
The temporary closure to motorized traffic starts about 2 ½ miles from the canyon entrance, so the public can still bike or hike into the canyon. Also, the Powerhouse Picnic areas and Talbot Trailhead and Trail are open, but Thomas Canyon Campground is closed. Campers might consider making reservation at www.recreation.gov to stay at Angel Lake, Angel Creek, or South Ruby Campgrounds.
“We want to continue to allow public access to Lamoille Canyon, but public safety is the number one concern,” stressed Nicholes. “It is important that canyon visitors be aware of the increase in heavy equipment traffic, avoid all work zones, and be on the lookout for hazards such as loose rocks and other debris.”
Nicholes added that a team of engineers visited the site last week and is still finalizing their assessment of the storm damage to the road and other areas of Lamoille Canyon to determine what resources and repairs will be necessary to reopen the road safely. Once those details are finalized that information will be shared with the public.
For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/htnf or participate in the conversation at https://twitter.com/HumboldtToiyabe and https://www.facebook.com/HumboldtToiyabeNF/.