Lamoille Canyon Road still closed, Ruby Crest hikers asked to reroute

ELKO – The Forest Service is asking hikers to reroute their hike on the Ruby Crest Trail due to the closure of Lamoille Canyon Road damaged by mudslides in a rainstorm a week ago.

“The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District reminds the public to start or end their hike on the Ruby Crest Trail at Overland Lake, Colonel Moore, or Green Mountain Trailheads instead at the Road’s End Trailhead in Lamoille Canyon,” stated a press release issued on Monday.

“Knowing that we had Ruby Crest Trail hikers that had not heard about the debris flows that occurred in Lamoille Canyon, the USDA Forest Service provided a shuttle service to get people to their pick-up vehicles this past weekend,” said Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger. “Now that we have gotten the word out to hikers and heavy equipment is being brought in to start work on the Lamoille Canyon Road, we will need to discontinue the shuttle service.”