Lamoille community breaks ground on new fire station

LAMOILLE- Members of the Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department were joined by local officials, project donors and volunteers to officially break ground on its new fire station Monday.
Chief Jess Sustacha said Monday that the new station will cost an estimated $1.8 million, and will be located at 539 Lamoille Highway.
The Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department was established in 1967, and continues to operate out of its original two-bay fire station at 281214 Lamoille Highway, Chief Sustacha said.
“It is phenomenal, it is something that we have been needed,” he said.
A combination of funds from an infrastructure tax from Elko County as well as both corporate and private donations will be used to build the new 6,957 square-foot station.
The Elko County Commission officially accepted a $1.88 million bid from Schell Creek Construction, of Elko during its meeting June 3.
Lamoille resident and community volunteer Angie de Braga, said the project, which has been in the works for about two-years, really began to take off after John Robert Sustacha donated four acres of land for the new fire station.
“We moved out here almost three years ago and we just love this community and wanted to get more involved, we obviously don’t want to lose this beautiful valley to fire,” she said.
de Braga said the Lamoille community wants to do everything it can to prevent a wildfire from destroying the valley, like it did to Lamoille Canyon in 2018.
Chief Sustacha said the department has been unable to order more modern trucks because they will simply not fit inside the station’s bay doors. The department is also forced to store some of its vehicles outside, which is not optimal.
Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said the new fire station is going to be a huge asset for the Lamoille community, and is a great use of the infrastructure tax that was passed four-years ago.
“We passed the infrastructure tax specifically for this purpose,” he said during the event. “It is going to be great to see something physically done.”
Chief Sustacha said he contacted John Robert Sustacha to see if he would be interested in donating some land to the project, and he didn’t hesitate to agree.
“This is the optimum, perfect spot to build a station in this valley,” he said.
Nevada Gold Mines also contributed to the project, donating $100,000 to build the new fire station.
It is estimated the new fire station will take about six-months to complete.
