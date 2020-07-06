Lamoille community breaks ground on new fire station

de Braga said the Lamoille community wants to do everything it can to prevent a wildfire from destroying the valley, like it did to Lamoille Canyon in 2018.

Chief Sustacha said the department has been unable to order more modern trucks because they will simply not fit inside the station’s bay doors. The department is also forced to store some of its vehicles outside, which is not optimal.

Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger said the new fire station is going to be a huge asset for the Lamoille community, and is a great use of the infrastructure tax that was passed four-years ago.

“We passed the infrastructure tax specifically for this purpose,” he said during the event. “It is going to be great to see something physically done.”

Chief Sustacha said he contacted John Robert Sustacha to see if he would be interested in donating some land to the project, and he didn’t hesitate to agree.

“This is the optimum, perfect spot to build a station in this valley,” he said.

Nevada Gold Mines also contributed to the project, donating $100,000 to build the new fire station.

It is estimated the new fire station will take about six-months to complete.

