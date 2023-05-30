Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The annual Lamoille Country Fair will kick off the summer in style on Sunday, June 25, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The beautiful town of Lamoille will open its arms to over 10,000 people in search of open air, green grass, food, activities for the kids and of course shopping. It will be a day the whole family can come out and enjoy. Admission is always free, and all are welcome.

Vendors Galore

The fair has become one of the most popular craft events in Elko County, with vendors traveling across the country to share their creations. Vendors this year will include many of the community favorites from years past, along with many new vendors boasting new art and wares. These talented artist and entrepreneurs will be selling woodworking, whirligigs, repurposed antiques, specialty soaps, leather products, locally grown produce, delicious cheese and sauces, metal arts, hand sewn bags and clothing items, pottery, handmade knives, unique jewelry, home goods and many more items of interest for the whole family.

Kids Zone

This year the Lamoille Women’s Club is proud to announce that “The Event Source” will be hosting an exceptional kids’ area. Complete with obstacle course, bounce houses, and other actives for the kiddos to enjoy. The kids will be in a secured location, leaving mom and dad a little bit of time to enjoy the festivities themselves. The Event Source will also have their favorite ax-throwing trailer on site for all to try their skills. “Cheeky Doodles” will be on site for a kid favorite, face painting.

Parking/Shuttle

Nothing to worry about here. There is designated parking on the road that leads to the Lamoille Fair with a free shuttle service that will be happy to transport fairgoers to the event and back to their vehicles. Parking is free for anyone who is attending. There is ample parking on Country Lane, just past the grove.

The Boy Scouts offer convenient parking on the edge of Lamoille for $5 per car. There will be no vehicle traffic on Clubhouse Lane where food vendors will be lined from end to end. The best way to avoid any parking issues is to come early and stay late.

Food

The Lamoille Fair is a virtual wonderland of food trucks with something to please any appetite. All your favorites will be there, plus many new ones to our community. Those with a sweet tooth can enjoy old-fashioned, homemade ice cream and waffles, dole whip and funnel cakes. For the more savory options check out the Indian Tacos, pupusas, Gorditas, homemade tamales, hot dogs … and so much more.

Of course, if you came just for an ice-cold glass of the Lamoille Women’s Club’s Famous Lemonade, this hand-squeezed treat is a Fair tradition that cannot be missed.

Women’s Club Quilt

Another Fair tradition is a chance to win a gorgeous handmade quilt. This year’s masterpiece was made by the Clubs own member, Joyce Kay, and quilted by Terry Bowers of Ruby Valley. The family of Andrea Davis (a former LWC member) donated the fabric to the club, therefore the quilt is appropriately named “Andrea’s Garden.” It is a charming addition to any home. Tickets will be available at the event, but get them early because the winner will be chosen that day at 3:30 p.m. sharp.

Lamoille Women’s Club

A group of women committed to serving their community, the club is a nonprofit organization that benefits CADV, March of Dimes, and scholarships for Spring Creek High School and Great Basin College. When possible, they donate to the Lamoille Fire Department, Spring Creek High School Music Department, and athletics at both Spring Creek and Elko High Schools, Elko County Fair Awards, among others.