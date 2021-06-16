Lamoille Country Fair scheduled for June 27

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Country Fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 in Lamoille. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.
Lamoille Country Fair will enlighten the community and bring sights and sounds of excitement for all family members after a year of restrictions, said Lamoille Women’s Club member Pat Osmonson.
It will be a day the whole family can come out and enjoy the sunshine, food, shopping and children’s activities. The Lamoille Women’s Club has added more in town parking for the convenience of fair attendees.
One block from the Grove (Lamoille central park) turn left onto Country Lane, after O’Carroll’s and before the Post Office. Follow the flags and signs for free parking, or, give a donation if you wish, to support the Young Life organization of Spring Creek and Elko. From this parking space enjoy a very short walk (one block) with no highway traffic up Deer Lane to the top of the fair. T
There is also a Boy Scout parking lot, managed by Troup 850, on Primrose Lane for $5 prior to the reaching the Grove. No vehicle traffic will be allowed on Clubhouse Lane where food vendors will be located. The Clubhouse grounds and Grove and will be full of vendors.
We have 92 vendors this year, Osmonson said.
To accommodate the influx of traffic and pedestrians attending the fair, the left side of Highway 227 (Lamoille Highway) from Canyon Road to the Lamoille Grove will be marked for pedestrian traffic only. No parking is allowed. People can park on the right side of Lamoille Highway.
Vans will be available to shuttle fair goers to the Grove from Canyon Road, and then back to Canyon Road.
The fair has become one of the more popular craft extravaganzas in Elko County, according to Osmonson. Admission is free.
“Our vendors this year will include woodworking, wooden whirligigs, repurposed antiques, specialty goat soaps, soy soaps, leather products, Elko County produced agriculture products, metal arts, hand sewn bags, clothing items, pottery, handmade knives, jewelry, repurposed animal horns, and many more items of interest to the whole family, Osmonson said.
“House Arrest” will be playing near the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse.
Jennifer Dahl, will be on hand with the “Wandering Wagon,” a traveling boutique out of Idaho.
There will be a kid’s area across the bridge in the Grove, provided by the Event Source. Children can enjoy slides, games, bounce houses, popcorn and cotton candy. All activities will be supervised by adults and trained individuals. Tom’s mini trains will again provide rides for the children near the clubhouse.
Across the street from the clubhouse will be an old time John Deer tractor that has been repurposed to make ice cream.
Purchase the Lamoille Women’s Club’s famous lemonade in two different places on Clubhouse Lane. The lemonade is freshly squeezed, poured over ice and topped off with a leaf of fresh mint and a lemon slice. The food booths are one of the most popular items at the fair. Food vendors will provide snowcones, soft serve ice cream, Indian tacos, tacos, hamburgers, hot dogs and other tasty delights.
Don’t forget to stop at the Lamoille Women’s Quilt Booth to pick up a ticket for the opportunity to win the fair quilt made by Treasurer Charlene Mitchel and quilted by Terry Bowers of Ruby Valley. Get your tickets early as the drawing will be held at precisely at 3:30, Osmonson said. The women still have a few cookbooks for sale.
Lamoille Women’s Club is a 501c3 organization that benefits Committee Against Domestic Violence, March of Dimes, Ronald McDonald House, veterans, Community in Schools, scholarships for Spring Creek High School and Great Basin College, Young Life and other community needs. The group also donates to the Lamoille Fire Department, Spring Creek Fire Department, Horizon Hospice, Spring Creek High School Music Department, athletics at Spring Creek High and the Elko County Fair Arts awards among others, Osmonson said.
