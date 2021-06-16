Lamoille Country Fair scheduled for June 27

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Country Fair is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 in Lamoille. Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Lamoille Country Fair will enlighten the community and bring sights and sounds of excitement for all family members after a year of restrictions, said Lamoille Women’s Club member Pat Osmonson.

It will be a day the whole family can come out and enjoy the sunshine, food, shopping and children’s activities. The Lamoille Women’s Club has added more in town parking for the convenience of fair attendees.

One block from the Grove (Lamoille central park) turn left onto Country Lane, after O’Carroll’s and before the Post Office. Follow the flags and signs for free parking, or, give a donation if you wish, to support the Young Life organization of Spring Creek and Elko. From this parking space enjoy a very short walk (one block) with no highway traffic up Deer Lane to the top of the fair. T

There is also a Boy Scout parking lot, managed by Troup 850, on Primrose Lane for $5 prior to the reaching the Grove. No vehicle traffic will be allowed on Clubhouse Lane where food vendors will be located. The Clubhouse grounds and Grove and will be full of vendors.

We have 92 vendors this year, Osmonson said.