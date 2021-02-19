Lamoille Country Fair seeks vendors

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is happy to announce that their annual event, the Lamoille Country Fair, is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.

Last year the Lamoille Country Fair and Fall Craft Festival were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The fair will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Lamoille Grove and in the clubhouse yard.

According to Pam Osmonson, co-chair of the fair, 60 vendors have already registered and there are 60 more spaces available.

“The calls are just now starting to come in,” said Osmonson.

Handmade lemonade is a fair staple and it will still be available. A single service option will also be provided.

“One thing we are going to do is have ‘covid lemonade’ which will be a bottle of water with a packet of Crystal Light to avoid hand-squeezed lemons,” said co-chair Kenna Sorenson.