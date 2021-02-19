 Skip to main content
Lamoille Country Fair seeks vendors
Lamoille Country Fair seeks vendors

LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is happy to announce that their annual event, the Lamoille Country Fair, is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.

Last year the Lamoille Country Fair and Fall Craft Festival were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The fair will be held from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Lamoille Grove and in the clubhouse yard.

According to Pam Osmonson, co-chair of the fair, 60 vendors have already registered and there are 60 more spaces available.

“The calls are just now starting to come in,” said Osmonson.

Handmade lemonade is a fair staple and it will still be available. A single service option will also be provided.

“One thing we are going to do is have ‘covid lemonade’ which will be a bottle of water with a packet of Crystal Light to avoid hand-squeezed lemons,” said co-chair Kenna Sorenson.

Terrys Pumpin’ and Potties will provide hand wash stations throughout the area and social distancing will be required.

According to Osmonson, booths are enclosed on three sides so each vendor will be separated from others.

Vendors will check in on Saturday prior to the event.

Sorenson said money raised at this event will be put to good use. The club helps the Committee Against Domestic Violence, provides a veterans relief fund, and contributes money toward scholarships for women.

Despite the pandemic, members of the club have kept busy. According to Sorenson, the ladies have been making hats for the Huntsman Cancer Institute which they will deliver in March. They are also making baby quilts for the March of Dimes.

