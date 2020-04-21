Lamoille fair canceled; nonprofits have mixed response to shutdown

Locally, people can call 753-1700 to access the service.

Owens said the agency helps people with new skills for new positions.

“These are all two-year or less certifications and degrees, and different things like that,” Owens said. “We may be able to pay a significant portion of their training.”

“We are seeing a surge in people that are looking for immediate employment,” she said. “While we don’t do immediate career placement, what we can do is set up work experience opportunities for our youth, 17-24.”

With the Work Experience Program local businesses can receive up to 12 weeks of wage reimbursement for such an employee.

“We are gearing up for that recovery period. We are going to be there for everyone that needs us,” Owens said. “We are going to work toward making the community strong again.”

Owens said their new funding period will start in July 1 and she is hoping for about the same amount of funding as the current year.

“Most of our funding comes from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act,” Owens said.