Lamoille fair canceled; nonprofits have mixed response to shutdown

ELKO – The coronavirus shutdown has hit many businesses below the belt. In Elko, some nonprofit operations are canceling events while others carry on.
Members of the Lamoille Women’s Club have decided to cancel the Lamoille Country Fair scheduled for June 28.
“This was not an easy decision,” said Pam Osmonson, co-chair of the Lamoille Women’s Club. “It’s going to be a tough year for everyone. We had to consider the safety of the community.”
Lamoille Women’s Club awards a total of four scholarships each year to Great Basin College and Spring Creek High School students. Money raised at the popular outdoor venue also goes to the local chapter of Community in Schools and the Committee Against Domestic Violence. Osmonson said the fair usually provides money for these charities.
Osmonson said fair vendors have been contacted and the space money returned.
Jonathan Taravella, Elko County Fair caretaker, is not certain how things will turn out for the 100-year anniversary of the Elko County Fair planned around Labor Day. The fair is run as a nonprofit.
“We are doing all we can to still have the fair,” said Taravella.
He said the fair board is not really sure how things will play out with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s current ban on congregations greater than 10 people.
The Elko County Fair attracts about 20,000 people each year, according to their website.
Taravella said the organization has recently lost $15,000 in expected revenue. Country Music star Rodney Atkins was scheduled to play at the fairgrounds during the Elko Mining Expo in June, which was canceled by the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority.
JOIN Inc., a nonprofit with a local office, is thus far seeing no cuts.
Adrianna Owens, marketing generalist with the Carson City headquarters, spoke for the local branch of the organization.
“It’s a little bit different for us,” said Owens. “We are an essential service, especially during this time, and will be throughout the recovery period, assuming there is any sort of recession and people are searching for employment.”
Agency staff usually does face-to-face appointments, but now they are offering virtual appointments for both new and existing clients.
“Anyone looking for career training can call any one of our offices to set up a virtual appointment,” Owens said. Our career training coordinators will assist them through the whole process.”
Locally, people can call 753-1700 to access the service.
Owens said the agency helps people with new skills for new positions.
“These are all two-year or less certifications and degrees, and different things like that,” Owens said. “We may be able to pay a significant portion of their training.”
“We are seeing a surge in people that are looking for immediate employment,” she said. “While we don’t do immediate career placement, what we can do is set up work experience opportunities for our youth, 17-24.”
With the Work Experience Program local businesses can receive up to 12 weeks of wage reimbursement for such an employee.
“We are gearing up for that recovery period. We are going to be there for everyone that needs us,” Owens said. “We are going to work toward making the community strong again.”
Owens said their new funding period will start in July 1 and she is hoping for about the same amount of funding as the current year.
“Most of our funding comes from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act,” Owens said.
Ashlynn Greener, Family Resource Center executive director, said the agency is seeing increases in the WIC Nutrition Program and case management services due to layoffs.
Because of the ban on social gatherings, the agency is now conducting all teen and parenting classes virtually using Zoom. People can call 753-7352 for help signing up. If a client does not have access to the internet, staff is still meeting people, just on a limited basis.
FRC is currently grant-funded to about 90 percent, according to Greener. The government pays them quarterly. Greener said community donations are also accepted.
“We are here and happy to serve the community,” said Greener. “We are just doing it in a different way.”
