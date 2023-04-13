LAMOILLE – Lamoille residents were urged to keep an eye on rising creek waters and potential debris blockage at a briefing hosted by Elko County’s Office of Emergency Management and Nevada Division of Water Resources.

About 30 residents and representatives of state and federal agencies exchanged information about what to do when high temperatures accelerate snowmelt into the two creeks that run through the ranching village at the foot of the Ruby Mountains.

“We wanted to get out to the community. We know this is an area where there have been concerns in the past," said Emergency Manager Lee Cabaniss. "We wanted to get out here before anything actually happened and talk to people about preparedness, provide information and answer questions.”

Gathering input from the community also gives the County more information for possible action later, he added.

Cabaniss explained the flood concerns are the result of an “unprecedented winter. A bunch of atmospheric rivers came through and snow.”

He called the winter “unique because of the sustained cold we’ve experienced and the level of snow." The Natural Resources Conservation Service reported record snowpack in Lamoille Canyon last week.

“It’s a significant amount of snow and we didn’t get any melt earlier in the year is kind of unique, too,” Cabaniss said. “We didn’t have any warm days where we got some significant melt that’s manageable during that time.”

Landon Harris, a commissioner with the state Division of Water Resources, said conditions were stable this week but sustained higher daytime and nighttime temperatures could change the flow of the snowmelt.

Harris said Lamoille Creek is running at 50 cubic feet per second, and the state has been working proactively to clear trees and beaver dams. They have been scouting the area with a drone. There are also diversions upstream to direct water if it gets too high.

“Eventually, depending on the flows, how high they stay, how long they stay, that water ends up down here. We’re going to have to take it day by day,” Harris said.

Lamoille Creek flows directly from the Ruby Mountains, but it splits into an offshoot known as Walker Waterman, taking 20% of the flow from Lamoille Creek for irrigation.

“On high flows, we try to keep most of the water in Lamoille Creek because it will handle the water, and we keep our structure regulated the best we can to keep manageable flows” between the Pine Lodge and O’Carroll’s Bar and Grill, Landon said.

He noted Walker Waterman had potential to “trash up” during high flows, but it is monitored regularly.

Looking back on the flooding in 2017, Harris said he thought it peaked at 1,200 cfs or 6,000 gallons per minute.

“Lamoille Creek usually brings down 40,000 – 45,000 acre feet,” Harris said. “The Lamoille Basin has been at an all-time high for over a month now. We’re talking something that hasn’t been seen 85 to 90-some years.”

Harris said the alternating hot and cold temperatures have been the biggest factor in snow melt, but a fallen tree and other debris clogging the runoff could also impact the speed of the flow.

Lamoille Volunteer Fire Chief Jess Sustacha, who has lived in the area for 60 years, estimated that if high temperatures are reached by 4 p.m., Lamoille or Talbot creeks could peak between midnight and 2 a.m. “It takes that long for that water to come down from the mountain, hit the creek by the time it gets to Lamoille.”

In the event the bridge at Lamoille Highway washes out, residents were advised to drive to State Route 229 and head north to Interstate 80. Lower Lamoille Road’s bridge could handle rising waters but it could wash out as well.

Cabaniss said flooding is hard to predict due to snowfall continuing to accumulate in the Rubies and sustained cold temperatures. “It does depend on how much more precipitation we get, if any, and what the temps are. The nighttime temps being low slows down the melt so it occurs during the day.”

“For the next week or 10 days, we’re looking at good-ish weather for this,” he continued.

Elsewhere in northeastern Nevada, flooding damaged the Eureka Highway this week, forcing its closure until further notice.

Water levels were rising in the Humboldt River through Elko following above-normal temperatures earlier this week. The depth was at 3.8 feet Thursday morning and expected to reach 5.2 feet by this weekend, which is near action-level ahead of minor flooding.

The Humboldt at Palisade near the Elko-Eureka county line was approaching minor flood stage at 6.19 feet and is expected to reach 6.6 feet by Sunday. Minor flood stage is 7 feet.

The Bruneau River in extreme northern Elko County was also near minor flood stage. The level on Thursday morning was 6.48 feet, just shy of the 7-foot flood level.

Lamoille Creek was holding steady at around 2.5 feet Thursday morning, which is well below the action level of 4 feet.

Bonnie Muckle has lived in Lamoille for 23 years and attended the briefing. She said she wasn’t “worried” about the flooding but observed “there’s more potential for a problem than I’ve ever seen before.”

Living near what is called the Waterman Ditch, she said snow pushed growth into the waterway that required a workman to remove. In years past she used sandbags to mitigate her concerns.

“I feel like be prepared, do what you can do and also be ready to leave if you need to,” Muckle said.

Karen Walther, who has lived in Lamoille off and on for many years, said her home is “in an area where I’m used to seeing water. It doesn’t concern me so far, but it may in the future and I’ll keep an eye on it.”

She said snow was about three feet deep at one point at her home, and she was happy to see the County host the briefing.

“When people get together and there has been notification, I’m all for that,” Walther said. “If I can help in any way I will in the future.”

Representatives from Nevada Department of Transportation, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, Elko County roads Department, along with Elko County Commissioner Rex Steninger and Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza attended the meeting that included about two dozen Lamoille residents who gathered at the Lamoille Fire Station Wednesday evening.

A representative from the U.S. Forest Service said the agency is monitoring the bridge at the Powerhouse Campground in Lamoille Canyon.

Sand and sandbags are available behind the Lamoille Fire Station and the County has access to a mechanical sandbag filler and will provide sand as needed.

In Spring Creek, sand is available at Brent Park, the Marina and near the baseball fields at Schuckmann’s Sports Complex. Bags are available at the Spring Creek Association office.

Those who need assistance with sandbags or volunteer filling sand bags may contact Elko County Community Emergency Response Team coordinator Mary Ann Laffoon at 775-340-3704.

Narvaiza praised the County for taking action in flood preparations.

“This is the first time I’ve seen the County ahead of the ball. I don’t mean that disrespectfully at all. Usually we’re always playing catch up, and this time were way ahead of it. You guys are a doing a hell of a job.”

Looking around at the members of various agencies who attended the briefing, “everybody’s here working together. I think that’s a pretty unique situation,” Steninger said.

Laffoon added that City of Elko officials are also involved. “Our Emergency Center Operation meetings have been full of everybody we can think of who we will need or want. Everybody has worked really well.”