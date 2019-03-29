ELKO – In the aftermath of the Feb. 13 snowstorm that led to car crashes and closure of Lamoille Highway, stranding Spring Creek residents, the Elko County Regional Transportation Commission is looking at emergency and long-term solutions.
Nevada Highway Patrol closed the highway over the summit on Feb. 13 because of “extreme whiteout conditions, drifting snow, stuck vehicles and crashes,” trooper Jim Stewart said the day after the closure.
The closure snarled traffic on the east side of Elko as motorists turned around and sought motel rooms when they believed they wouldn’t make it home that night. The highway, however, was reopened later that night.
“I understand the source of frustration. They had no idea how long until the highway would open,” RTC Chairman and Elko County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said on March 28.
The transportation commission plans to talk about the situation at its April 3 meeting at the Nannini Administration Building. Andreozzi said public comment is welcome.
“We want to look at a host of solutions,” he said.
An informal working group of county and Nevada Department of Transportation staff and emergency personnel has already started looking at potential fixes. A presentation at the April 3 meeting will outline what happened that day on the summit.
Several problems
Problems identified, according to the presentation prepared by the county’s emergency manager, Annette Kerr, with help from the Nevada Highway Patrol, include:
• There is no chain-up area on Lamoille Highway.
• When the highway opened with chain restrictions, officers were letting traffic go over the summit without chains.
• There were reports on the NDOT website that the highway was closed until 9 a.m. the next day while NHP and social media reports stated it was open later in the evening.
• Nurses and doctors were stuck in traffic and unable to get to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
Andreozzi said when bad weather, a range fire or a spill from a truck leads to closing Lamoille Highway, there is major concern because the highway is the only way into and out of Spring Creek. The problem has been recognized and talked about in the past, but there has been no action.
One idea to be considered is providing a divider between the north and south lanes of Lamoille Highway so traffic could be directed to one side while blockage on the other side is cleared, he said.
Another idea that has come up before is to create a lane for emergency vehicles.
Right-of-way limitations might affect either plan, and there are no funds set aside for such projects, Andreozzi said.
Long-term solutions
Looking at longer-term solutions, one proposal that has been talked about over the years is an extension of Errecart Boulevard to Lamoille Highway. This would relieve traffic congestion and provide another access to Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, but this wouldn’t help with traffic going over Lamoille Summit, Andreozzi said.
Another long-term idea is a Burner Basin Road exit off Interstate 80 that would go to Spring Creek, but he said that road still would involve higher elevations and entail crossing the Humboldt River. There are issues with of rights-of-way, along with high costs.
The Power Point presentation doesn’t report on long-term solutions but does have a few suggestions for future snowstorms, such as establishing a chain checkpoint and only allowing vehicles with chains or snow tires or four-wheel drive over the Lamoille Highway summit.
The presentation also suggests that Lamoille Highway be closed so plows can completely clear and sand all travel lanes.
Summit timeline
According to the presentation, NHP responded to a crash on Lamoille Highway on Feb. 13 at 3:38 p.m. involving three vehicles and blocking all lanes, then NDOT, NHP and Elko County deputies closed Lamoille Highway at 12th Street in Elko to allow plows to reach the summit.
Traffic, however, was stopped in both directions on Lamoille Highway because of the crash, so plows couldn’t reach the summit.
Lostra Brothers towing company arrived to move cars 24 minutes after the crash was reported, and at 4:21 p.m. southbound traffic was moving, but there was major congestion at 12th Street. Northbound traffic started moving an hour and 10 minutes after the crash.
Snowfall was heavy during this time period, the peak of the rush hour, and at 6:28 p.m. there were reports of multiple vehicles sliding off the road and getting stuck on the summit. Mine buses also were stuck on the summit and blocking the road.
The presentation states at 6:35 a report was heard: “This is a mess! We need DOT right away!”
At 6:41 p.m. Lamoille Highway was closed again in both directions, and at roughly 7 p.m. Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, which is just off Lamoille Highway, asked NHP to help nurses stuck in traffic get to the hospital. There was a staff shortage due to patients arriving from the crashes.
The presentation reports that at 7:48 p.m. troopers helped a mine bus put on chains. The summit was still closed, but both lanes were opened at 9 p.m.
