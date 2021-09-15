Lamoille Volunteer Fire Depatment celebrates new fire station

LAMOILLE – After more than 50 years, Lamoille Volunteer Fire Station has a brand new home.
And residents are breathing a sigh of relief.
“It means an awful lot to have this new facility because we can better protect the community,” said LVFD chief Jess Sustacha, speaking an hour before a grand opening ceremony began on Sept. 11.
Located across the street from the old fire station next to the Lamoille Community Center that had aged out a few decades ago, the new building can house upgraded fire trucks and has the space for firefighting training.
Before, the volunteer fire department could keep two trucks at their old station, with other apparatus stored at area ranches.
“Because of our older station, we couldn’t get the newer style fire trucks, which we have today, and so we have more water capabilities,” Sustacha explained. “We have pumping capabilities, so we can do our job in protecting the community from fire.”
The station has a type 3 engine, a 2020 model water tender, and two more engines donated to the LVFD by Verdi Fire Department, but now they can all be kept under one roof and ready for an emergency.
“They can all have water on board and ready to go at any call when they’re needed,” Sustacha said.
Sustacha said he received a report from Elko County that showed the ISO insurance rating for Lamoille decreased two points from a 10, the highest rating, down to an 8.
“It’s quite remarkable for people’s insurance,” he said. “It will save them some money.”
The LVFD covers an area stretching to State Route 229, the Ruby Mountains, Pleasant Valley and Spring Creek.
There are 22 to 25 active volunteer firefighters stationed in Lamoille, Sustacha said. However, the firehouse will not be manned daily.
A new station also makes it easier to train members in a facility with an indoor apparatus bay, Sustacha said. Previously, it was done in the community center that could be difficult to heat.
Sustacha, who was “born and raised” in Lamoille, said the LVFD was founded in 1967, and the old firehouse was built simultaneously. He has witnessed the community grow over the years.
“When that station was built, this was basically just a ranching community,” he said. “There’s been a lot of growth, and it’s still growing.”
Having a new fire station is necessary to combat “the growing pains” of the area, Sustacha said.
“For us to do a better job in protecting the community, we needed a facility to do it in,” he said.
On Saturday, the VFW Post 2350 conducted a flag raising and Sept. 11 recognition ceremony about a half-hour before the start of the grand opening.
MedX Air One’s staff attended with a fly-in from a helicopter. Later, donors including Nevada Gold Mines, Maggie Creek Ranch and Ash Grove Cement were recognized, including John Robert Sustacha, who donated the land for the fire station.
LVFD founder Marv Churchfield was also honored at the ceremony.
Volunteer mayor of Lamoille and veteran Ben Reed Sr. participated in the grand opening and as a member of the color guard for VFW Post 2350. He was on hand to raise the colors to open the firehouse on Saturday.
Reed, 83, thanked the LVFD and its members for “volunteering and keeping us safe in the community.”
Below is a photo gallery of the grand opening ceremony for the Lamoille Volunteer Fire Department's new fire station on Sept. 11, 2021.