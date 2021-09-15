Lamoille Volunteer Fire Depatment celebrates new fire station

LAMOILLE – After more than 50 years, Lamoille Volunteer Fire Station has a brand new home.

And residents are breathing a sigh of relief.

“It means an awful lot to have this new facility because we can better protect the community,” said LVFD chief Jess Sustacha, speaking an hour before a grand opening ceremony began on Sept. 11.

Located across the street from the old fire station next to the Lamoille Community Center that had aged out a few decades ago, the new building can house upgraded fire trucks and has the space for firefighting training.

Before, the volunteer fire department could keep two trucks at their old station, with other apparatus stored at area ranches.

“Because of our older station, we couldn’t get the newer style fire trucks, which we have today, and so we have more water capabilities,” Sustacha explained. “We have pumping capabilities, so we can do our job in protecting the community from fire.”

The station has a type 3 engine, a 2020 model water tender, and two more engines donated to the LVFD by Verdi Fire Department, but now they can all be kept under one roof and ready for an emergency.