Lamoille women offer preview of 2021 quilt
Lamoille women offer preview of 2021 quilt

Lamoille women offer preview of 2021 quilt

Charlene Mitchel, quilt artist; Joyce Kay, quilt opportunity chairman; and Pam Osmonson, Lamoille Country Fair chairman, pose with the new quilt that was on show last weekend at the Elko Convention Center.

 Submitted

ELKO – The Elko Home Show was the perfect opportunity for the community to see the new quilt to be raffled in June by the Lamoille Women's Club.

Made by Charlene Mitchel and quilted by Terry Bowers of Ruby Valley, this year’s quilt is a “Bits and Pieces” pattern made with Daiwabo fabric.

The quilt is brown and beige with muted hues of green and blues. It is a fit for any home, said Pam Osmonson, Lamoille Country Fair chairperson. 

Osmonson said each year a member of the Lamoille Women’s Club volunteers to make a quilt and provides fair goers an opportunity to purchase tickets for the opportunity to win the quilt.

The quilt winner will be drawn at the Lamoille Country Fair at 3:30 p.m. June 27. If you haven’t already purchased tickets, they will be available from any member or at the fair at the Quilt and Lemonade Booth.

