Lamoille women offer preview of 2021 quilt

The quilt winner will be drawn at the Lamoille Country Fair at 3:30 p.m. June 27. If you haven’t already purchased tickets, they will be available from any member or at the fair at the Quilt and Lemonade Booth.
“The Basque Club is so excited to host the National Basque Festival,” said club member Kassidy Zaga Arbillaga. “We missed celebrating with the Elko Community in 2020 and are looking forward to seeing everyone in a few short months. This year the National Basque Festival will watch for schedules and updates via our Facebook page, Elko Euzkaldunak Club or on our website, www.elkobasqueclub.com. Come enjoy some good food, cold drinks and watch traditional dances and games.”
LAMOILLE – The Lamoille Women’s Club is happy to announce that their annual event, the Lamoille Country Fair, is scheduled for Sunday, June 27.
Charlene Mitchel, quilt artist; Joyce Kay, quilt opportunity chairman; and Pam Osmonson, Lamoille Country Fair chairman, pose with the new quilt that was on show last weekend at the Elko Convention Center.