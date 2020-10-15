Lamoille women plan bazaar

Lamoille -- The Lamoille Women’s Club has planned a bazaar this weekend featuring the craft and sewing skills of their membership.

Members will display their many items for sale Oct. 17 and 18 in the Lamoille Women’s Clubhouse. The Pumpkin Festival uses their yard for the “Pumpkin Patch” and pictures at the event, so they will be easy to find.

This year the Lamoille Country Fair and Fall Craft Festival were cancelled, as were many other events in the Elko area. When Gov. Steve Sisolak relaxed the 50-person maximum in public places to 250, the women's club members put their heads together and came up with the idea to promote their crafts and sewing items.