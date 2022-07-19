Land transfer will double size of West Wendover

West Wendover is getting ready to grow as a large land transfer that has been in the works for about 25 years enters the final stages.

The Bureau of Land Management announced July 15 that the West Wendover Land Conveyance Environmental Assessment has been completed and a 30-day public review and comment period has begun.

The U.S. Air Force has about 14,595 acres by West Wendover which may eventually be transferred, with much of the land going to the city and some going to Tooele County in Utah for runway protection zones around the Wendover Airport. The first phase of this transfer is getting ready to proceed, with 6,366 acres of land going to West Wendover and Tooele County free of charge.

“The property came of interest back in the ‘90s, with the Air Force indicating it no longer had the need to use that property, which was part of the old Wendover Bombing and Gunnery Range,” said West Wendover City Manager Chris Melville. “Because it’s obviously too close to the community. So it’s really not used as part of the Utah Test and Training Range, which makes up the remainder of what was the Wendover Bombing and Gunnery Range from World War II.

“So the city started on that process some 25 years ago. It’s taken that long to get to this point.”

Melville said the land conveyance of nearly 15,000 acres has been split into phases because about a decade ago the Air Force said they wanted to hold onto some of the land at least for a while for drone testing and development.

The 6,366 acres that is getting ready to be transferred is nearly 10 square miles.

“That’s a lot of property,” Melville said. “Compared to the city limits today, that more than doubles the size of West Wendover. Which is a good thing. Because even though we have about seven and a half square miles of land inside the existing city limits, almost half of that is BLM land -- that’s federal ownership within the city limits. So that’s why this is important.”

“I’m glad to see us getting to this point, because it just seemed like it was never going to happen,” Melville said. “We went through a lot of work to get it to this point.”

The Air Force did a tremendous amount of work to prepare for the land conveyance, Melville said. Some of the legislators who have been involved in helping the transfer to move forward through the years have included Rep. Jim Gibbons, Sen. Harry Reid, and Rep. Jim Hansen of Utah.

West Wendover is surrounded by lots of open space, but it has always been hemmed in because that surrounding land has been BLM and Air Force land. The upcoming land transfer sets West Wendover up for the long term, Melville said, giving the city the potential to grow through the next century.

Last year the City of West Wendover purchased a little over 84 acres from the BLM for $840,000 for the development of an area at the west end of town near city hall and the big Wendover Will neon cowboy.

Infrastructure will be installed to attract businesses to locate in the new downtown. It will be a non-gaming area, although hotels can build there.

“Right now we have about three different companies that have expressed interest in locating into the downtown once it’s finished,” Melville said.

He said it’s a “build it and they will come” scenario, since businesses aren’t going to make a full commitment until the infrastructure is in place.

The city hoped to have the downtown infrastructure completed by the spring of this year, but the process has taken longer than that.

In June the West Wendover city council awarded the downtown infrastructure project to Great Basin Engineering Contractors in Elko. Melville said the city hopes the infrastructure will be under construction in August and will be complete in 2023.

A variety of businesses have been locating in West Wendover’s 30-acre industrial park area by U.S. Highway 93A and the Union Pacific Railroad main line. The businesses in the industrial park include FedEx, a towing company, and a Deep Roots Harvest cannabis dispensary. Three companies are planning to build greenhouse facilities in the industrial park for cannabis cultivation: Deep Roots Harvest, Vertical Horizon, and Wendovera.

With all these businesses going into the city’s industrial park area, there are only about five more acres that are available at this point.

“There really isn’t any other location for any industry-type development to go,” Melville said.

He said that’s another reason why it’s good that the conveyance of Air Force land to the city is finally about ready to proceed.

“We would have liked it long ago,” Melville said, “but the fact that it’s happening now is good, because we’ll have other projects come down the line, and this will give us the property that we need.”

West Wendover is a member of the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, and Melville said the city works closely with NNRDA Executive Director Sheldon Mudd in talking with companies looking to come to Northeastern Nevada.

“So this property is part of that whole equation,” he said.

Melville also commented that West Wendover is currently doing pretty well with its housing situation.

“For a long time, we struggled as a lot of places have with not having housing,” Melville said. “And then about three years ago we had a new contractor come into the community and invest, and they’re still building houses today. … They’re not building full-out 50-unit subdivisions at a time, but they’re building two or three homes at a time. And that’s enough right now, and that gives them a good foothold for what comes down the road.”