BATTLE MOUNTAIN — A fire that has burned nearly 60,000 acres north of Battle Mountain was 70 percent contained Wednesday morning.
Two Battle Mountain volunteer firefighters are receiving medical care for injuries sustained in the fire, which started after a helicopter crash Saturday in Lander County.
Bart Negro and Damon Spring are being treated in a hospital burn center.
Negro has second- and third-degree burns on 33 percent of his body and Spring has second- and third-degree burns on 14 percent of his body.
A “go-fund me page” has been set up for Damon Spring by his friends and family to help him with his road to recovery.
Lander County Manager Keith Westengard said a community information meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Battle Mountain High School.
The firefighters were injured Saturday when a fire 15 miles north of Battle Mountain burned over their engine. The fire started shortly after a Nevada Department of Wildlife helicopter crashed while on a wildlife survey.
The Sheep Creek Fire has burned 59,742 acres.
“Crews will continue to patrol and secure the fire perimeter and search for any remaining hot spots,” the incident management team reported Wednesday morning.
The three people in Saturday’s helicopter crash were in good condition. The contract helicopter carrying a pilot and two NDOW biologists crashed at about 2 p.m. The pilot and one of the biologists had minor injuries and the other biologist had injuries to their neck and back.
Thank you to these gentlemen and to all firefighters for the work you do, the risks you take and for helping conserve our natural environment and private property. Everyone is grateful.
