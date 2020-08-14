Large fire south of Carlin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The heat continues, and so do the wildfires – including a blaze that has burned 1,500 acres south of Carllin.

The Pine Fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. About 120 personnel were on the scene.

Another fire burned an estimated 55 acres near Interstate 80 at Beowawe.

The cause of both blazes is under investigation.

More hot, dry weather lies ahead. Highs will climb back into the hundreds beginning Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and remain at or near the century mark for at least the next five days.

