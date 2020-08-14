You have permission to edit this article.
Large fire south of Carlin
top story

Large fire south of Carlin

Pine fire
Google Maps

ELKO – The heat continues, and so do the wildfires – including a blaze that has burned 1,500 acres south of Carllin.

The Pine Fire was reported at about 1:45 p.m. Thursday. About 120 personnel were on the scene.

Another fire burned an estimated 55 acres near Interstate 80 at Beowawe.

The cause of both blazes is under investigation.

More hot, dry weather lies ahead. Highs will climb back into the hundreds beginning Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and remain at or near the century mark for at least the next five days.

