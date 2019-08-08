{{featured_button_text}}
Corta Fire 2019

The Corta Fire on August 8. The fire is 16,862 acres and 20 percent contained. There has been no new growth on this fire.

 Greg Deimel

ELKO – Firefighters held the line on three large blazes in the Elko District overnight.

More thunderstorms were moving into the county at noon Thursday, however, and a red flag fire warning remained in effect until nightfall.

The Corta Fire south of Elko has burned approximately 16,862 acres and is now 20 percent contained. The number of personnel on the scene has increased to 415.

Firefighters continue to use direct and indirect tactics to contain the fire. The fire has jumped Harrison Pass Road and the road is closed to through traffic as firefighters work towards containment.

The Goose Fire in extreme northeastern Elko County has burned approximately 7,209 acres and is 10 percent contained. There are 142 personnel on the scene. Fire behavior has decreased, and plans include continue containment efforts below the Idaho border and holding current suppression lines.

The Shafter Fire south of Interstate 80 in eastern Elko County has burned approximately 6,618 acres and is now 75 percent contained. There are 200 personnel on the scene. Minimal fire growth is expected. Crews will mop up heavy fuels and patrol flanks. Anticipated containment is August 11.

