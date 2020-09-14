Las Vegas man killed in car accident in Eureka County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – A Las Vegas man was killed in a single-car vehicle accident Thursday morning on State Route 278 in Eureka County.

In a statement released Monday from the Nevada Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Christopher Mach was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado northbound on SR 278 near mile marker 55 on Sept. 10 when the vehicle crossed over the centerline and entered the southbound travel lane.

“The driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate clockwise across the northbound travel lane and overturn onto the dirt shoulder,” the NHP stated.

Mach was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Northern Command East Multi-disciplinary Investigation & Reconstruction Team, the NHP said.

In a separate statement issued by Eureka County Sheriff Jessie Watts, the office offered its sympathies to Mach’s family and friends.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, co-workers, and friends of Mr. Mach,” Watts said.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 1