Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Nevada Highway Patrol badge

ELKO – A Las Vegas man was killed Sunday in an early morning vehicle crash south of Wells.

Jerald Cruise, 43, was driving a pickup north on U.S. Highway 93. At about 5:40 a.m. the pickup crossed the centerline and went off the road seven miles south of Wells, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

The pickup overturned and Cruise was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene.

Passenger, Ricky Beckham, 62, also from Las Vegas, was transported to Northern Nevada Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing his seatbelt.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments