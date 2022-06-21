 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

LASSO honors Animal Shelter volunteers, spay/neuter clinic veterinarians

  • 0
Elko Animal Shelter volunteers

Local Animal Shelter Support Organization of Elko honored volunteers for their work at the Elko Animal Shelter on June 1. Pictured from left, Animal Shelter Manager Karen Walther, volunteers Susan Gammill, Doris Toothman and Laurie Cabaret and City Manager and LASSO president Curtis Calder. 

 ELKO DAILY

ELKO – The City of Elko honored longtime Animal Shelter veterinarians and volunteers with a banquet on June 1 at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

The evening, postponed two years ago due to Covid-19, spotlighted the Local Animal Shelter Support Organization of Elko and the work it has done in the community to help with the pet population.

City Manager Curtis Calder, who is the president of LASSO, thanked multiple organizations and individuals for their support of the animal shelter.

“There’s a lot of people out there who aren’t here tonight and I just want to make sure that we know that those people are out there and they are working toward a common goal,” Calder said. “We all love animals and we want the best for those animals, but the harsh reality is there are a lot of people who don’t feel that way about animals. That’s why we have an animal shelter because there are a lot of unwanted pets out there.”

Doris Toothman, Laurie Cabaret, and Susan Gammill were recognized, with Cabaret and Gammill receiving prints of National Cowboy Poetry Gathering Photos.

People are also reading…

Dumke-Weeks Spay and Neuter Clinic veterinarians Dr. William Wright and Dr. Hannah Rodriguez were also honored, along with vet techs Alyssa Mangum and Kirsten Kowing.

Wildlife photographer Mark Hayward, whose work was featured in the current LASSO brochure was also recognized.

The LASSO board includes Calder, Treasurer Walt Goddard, Animal Shelter Manager Karen Walther, and members Judge Randall Soderquist, Donna Engdahl, Joe Jarvis and Jennifer Spencer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spring Creek home occupation rule passes first reading

Spring Creek home occupation rule passes first reading

"We legitimately have commercial enterprises operating under the guise of a home occupation permit, saying it's a home occupation and it's not. It is a full-blown commercial business, and those are the complaints that the COA and the SCA often get."

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rains in decades

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News