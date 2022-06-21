LASSO honors Animal Shelter volunteers, spay/neuter clinic veterinarians

ELKO – The City of Elko honored longtime Animal Shelter veterinarians and volunteers with a banquet on June 1 at the Northeastern Nevada Museum.

The evening, postponed two years ago due to Covid-19, spotlighted the Local Animal Shelter Support Organization of Elko and the work it has done in the community to help with the pet population.

City Manager Curtis Calder, who is the president of LASSO, thanked multiple organizations and individuals for their support of the animal shelter.

“There’s a lot of people out there who aren’t here tonight and I just want to make sure that we know that those people are out there and they are working toward a common goal,” Calder said. “We all love animals and we want the best for those animals, but the harsh reality is there are a lot of people who don’t feel that way about animals. That’s why we have an animal shelter because there are a lot of unwanted pets out there.”

Doris Toothman, Laurie Cabaret, and Susan Gammill were recognized, with Cabaret and Gammill receiving prints of National Cowboy Poetry Gathering Photos.

Dumke-Weeks Spay and Neuter Clinic veterinarians Dr. William Wright and Dr. Hannah Rodriguez were also honored, along with vet techs Alyssa Mangum and Kirsten Kowing.

Wildlife photographer Mark Hayward, whose work was featured in the current LASSO brochure was also recognized.

The LASSO board includes Calder, Treasurer Walt Goddard, Animal Shelter Manager Karen Walther, and members Judge Randall Soderquist, Donna Engdahl, Joe Jarvis and Jennifer Spencer.

