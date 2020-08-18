Last call for hunting photos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s not too late to submit photos for this fall’s Hunting and Fishing pages in the Elko Daily Free Press.

This year, photos will be published in every Friday edition throughout the month of September.

Please send your images to photographer@elkodaily.com. Include the names of people in the photo, as well as when and where it was taken.

All photos received by Aug. 27 will be considered for publication, as well as video clips of wildlife. Just send the link to your favorite video along with your snapshots.

