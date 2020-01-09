Last day to vote for top mining CEO

It’s time to vote for the top mining CEO of 2019. Kitco.com conducts an annual poll, asking people to name their choice for mining CEO of the year. The deadline to vote in this year’s survey is Friday, Jan. 10.
This year, Kitco narrowed the field down to 16 CEOs to choose from. The candidates for CEO of 2019 include Mark Bristow of Barrick Gold Corp., Gary Goldberg of Newmont Goldcorp, J. Paul Rollinson of Kinross Gold Corp., David Harquail of Franco-Nevada, which was involved in the development of the Midas Mine and now has interests in many Nevada mines, including South Arturo, Goldstrike and Gold Quarry; and Tony A. Jensen of Royal Gold, which started out holding royalties primarily on the Cortez Mine and still sees Cortez as a key property in its portfolio.
This is Kitco’s brief bio on each of these CEOs and their companies:
Mark Bristow, Barrick Gold Corp. – Bristow led the integration of Barrick and Randgold Resources. He made notable efforts to improve shareholder value, first by trying to acquire Newmont, and when that failed, agreeing to a joint venture with Newmont for the companies’ Nevada assets. Stock up 37 percent year to date.
You have free articles remaining.
Gary Goldberg, Newmont Goldcorp – Before retiring, Gary Goldberg turned Newmont into the world’s largest gold-mining company with the acquisition of Goldcorp, then fended off a hostile takeover attempt by Barrick. Newmont then agreed to a joint venture with Barrick for the companies’ Nevada assets. Stock up 33 percent year to date.
J. Paul Rollinson, Kinross Gold Corp. – Kinross, under J. Paul Rollinson, completed construction and commissioning of two Nevada projects and announced plans to expand Tasiast in West Africa. As of the third quarter, Kinross is on track to top or meet output guidance for the eighth straight year. Stock up 45 percent year to date.
David Harquail of Franco-Nevada – Franco-Nevada, which has been led by Harquail since the company’s listing on the Toronto exchange in 2007, continued to add new royalties and posted record gold equivalent output and revenue in the third quarter. Franco-Nevada’s stock price has risen by 38 percent so far during 2019.
Tony A. Jensen, Royal Gold – Jensen, who is retiring on Jan. 2 after 13 years as CEO, has led growth in the streaming and royalty company, which as of 3Q had interests on 187 properties and in November announced its 19th straight annual increase in its dividend. Stock up 52 percent year to date.
The others in the running for 2019’s top mining CEO include: Clive T. Johnson of B2Gold Corp., Daniel Racine of Yamana Gold, Sean Boyd of Agnico Eagle Mines, Ltd., Keith Neumeyer of First Majestic Silver Corp., Chris Taylor of Great Bear Resources, Anthony Makuch of Kirkland Lake Gold, Sean Roosen of Osisko Gold Royalties, Jim Gallagher of North American Palladium, N. Eric Fier of Sivercrest Metals, Nolan Watson of Sandstorm Gold Royalties, and Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals.