Last day to vote for top mining CEO

It’s time to vote for the top mining CEO of 2019. Kitco.com conducts an annual poll, asking people to name their choice for mining CEO of the year. The deadline to vote in this year’s survey is Friday, Jan. 10.

This year, Kitco narrowed the field down to 16 CEOs to choose from. The candidates for CEO of 2019 include Mark Bristow of Barrick Gold Corp., Gary Goldberg of Newmont Goldcorp, J. Paul Rollinson of Kinross Gold Corp., David Harquail of Franco-Nevada, which was involved in the development of the Midas Mine and now has interests in many Nevada mines, including South Arturo, Goldstrike and Gold Quarry; and Tony A. Jensen of Royal Gold, which started out holding royalties primarily on the Cortez Mine and still sees Cortez as a key property in its portfolio.

This is Kitco’s brief bio on each of these CEOs and their companies:

Mark Bristow, Barrick Gold Corp. – Bristow led the integration of Barrick and Randgold Resources. He made notable efforts to improve shareholder value, first by trying to acquire Newmont, and when that failed, agreeing to a joint venture with Newmont for the companies’ Nevada assets. Stock up 37 percent year to date.

