Late-fee waiver to be considered at SCA meeting

Operations at the SCA offices may also be revised under an SCA Emergency Action Plan by board action, and the board will appoint a new director for Tract 300.

Starting March 18, the association offices were closed to the public, with property owners directed to pay fees online or in a designated payment box nearby. Staffing is limited to the front desk at this time.

The Committee of Architecture discontinued property evaluations, although some letters were mailed out before coronavirus actions were implemented.

“We have halted additional property evaluations until we are more stable as a community,” Bahr said. “We are trying to avoid additional burdens on residents at this time and encourage them to engage with us if we can help meet any of their needs as we work to adapt in this tumultuous time.”

Bahr said the SCA intended to conduct a live meeting Wednesday, following social distancing guidelines and sanitizing the meeting space afterward; however, the directive issued by Sisolak and signed by Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on March 22 changed those plans.