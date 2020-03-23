Late-fee waiver to be considered at SCA meeting

SPRING CREEK – Spring Creek assessment late fees could be waived as part of the association’s response to coronavirus.
The Spring Creek Association board of directors will conduct their regular meeting via telephone on March 25, which has been permitted in a Declaration of Emergency by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Among the actions on the agenda, one item will look at waiving late fees for assessment dues from property owners who may have a financial hardship related to coronavirus closures. It would be for a defined amount of time set by the board.
“The SCA understands this is a trying time for many families and businesses across the country,” said association president and general manager Jessie Bahr.
“In Spring Creek, we are working with local families, agencies and businesses to try to lessen the burden on the community due to the coronavirus outbreak.”
The board may also decide whether to close the golf course, Horse Palace, and Cook’s Fire Oven restaurant until a specific date.
They will also look at postponing or canceling SCA-sponsored events such as Take a Kid Fishing, Clean Up Green Up, the Family Rodeo, and other functions.
Operations at the SCA offices may also be revised under an SCA Emergency Action Plan by board action, and the board will appoint a new director for Tract 300.
Starting March 18, the association offices were closed to the public, with property owners directed to pay fees online or in a designated payment box nearby. Staffing is limited to the front desk at this time.
The Committee of Architecture discontinued property evaluations, although some letters were mailed out before coronavirus actions were implemented.
“We have halted additional property evaluations until we are more stable as a community,” Bahr said. “We are trying to avoid additional burdens on residents at this time and encourage them to engage with us if we can help meet any of their needs as we work to adapt in this tumultuous time.”
Bahr said the SCA intended to conduct a live meeting Wednesday, following social distancing guidelines and sanitizing the meeting space afterward; however, the directive issued by Sisolak and signed by Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske on March 22 changed those plans.
Under the Declaration of Emergency issued by Sisolak to reduce the spread of the new strain of coronavirus, Directive 006 suspended the Open Meeting Law requirement for public attendance and participation at a meeting.
If a board decides to convene a meeting, the directive orders the use of teleconference or videoconference, with public comment options provided by telephone or other electronic means.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.