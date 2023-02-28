ELKO -- Due to drifting snow and hazardous road conditions there will be a two-hour delayed start at Carlin, Elko, and Spring Creek schools for Tuesday, Feb. 28. Classes will begin two hours later than their typical start time, and bus pick-ups will run exactly two hours later.

Wells Combined School is canceling its operations today.

“Please remember to drive slowly and carefully,” stated the school district. “Students will be waiting for buses, walking to school at different times, using different routes, and may be walking in the street due to snowy sidewalks. Please help keep our students safe and look out for each other.”

Nearly all of northern Nevada is under a winter weather advisory until Wednesday morning. Elko could see another 2-4 inches of snow Tuesday and 1-3 inches Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph are expected Tuesday and temperatures will stay below freezing through Friday.