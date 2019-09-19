ELKO – Mountain ranges were coated with snow Thursday as an unusually wet storm system moved into northeastern Nevada from the southwest.
Nine-tenths of an inch of rain fell in Elko between midnight and noon. That's much more rain than normally falls in the entire month of September (.57 of an inch).
Showers are expected to taper off into Friday.
The wintry weather dropped high temperatures far below normal, registering at only 48 degrees early Thursday afternoon. Yet, a pleasant weekend is on tap as highs rebound into the 70s under sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.
There is another chance of rain – and possibly snow at higher elevations -- Sunday night and Monday.
Monday is the first day of autumn.
