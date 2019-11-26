Latest storm to cover wide area surrounding Elko

ELKO — Holiday travelers be advised: Winter travel conditions are expected across nearly the entire region surrounding Elko -- from the Sierra to the Wasatch – through Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Elko County and northern Eureka and Lander counties with snow amounts up to 5 inches in the valleys and 10 inches over summits and in the mountains.

The advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the weather service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute as well as holiday travel.”

Elko’s forecast calls for a chance of snow from Tuesday evening through Friday. The greatest chance is 90 percent on Tuesday night, when up to 3 inches could fall.

An additional inch or less is expected Wednesday and Wednesday night, and less than half an inch Thursday.

Elko’s high is expected to be around the freezing mark on Thanksgiving Day. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the mid to upper 20s.