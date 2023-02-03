ELKO – Take a half-cup cup of truck-stop chili, add in a few tablespoons of ranch mishaps and several dashes of yodeling, and you have a hearty meal of laughter and smiles thanks to six cowboy poets and musicians performing at the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

DW Groethe, Yvonne Hollenbeck, Bill Lowman, Sourdough Slim & Robert Armstrong, and R.P. Smith regaled the audience at their featured concert at the Elko Convention Center Wednesday evening.

It was their stories, poems and songs wrapped up in good-natured humor that warmed up the crowd on a bitter cold night.

Lowman, who was among the first poets to attend the Gathering in 1985, tested the audience at the start of his first story when he recalled that “back in the 1980s, the whole decade of the ‘80s, we had 12 years of drought.”

“Just checking. Yeah, you’re pretty sharp,” he said after they laughed.

He regaled the audience with stories about hosting a wedding and a scene from a truck-stop when a hungry man begged a full bowl of chili from a trucker. It didn’t turn out so well for both of them, he said.

Lowman said the story resulted in him losing a steady booking for a chili feed. “They never had me back. They’ve never called.”

Groethe played the guitar and sang the songs “I Eat Meat” and “The Coffee Song,” which he said should be strong enough to use “a knife to cut it, and that’s a fact.”

Tales included Groethe’s harrowing story of traveling down a stretch of road that was suddenly filled with rabbits, “in a scene that froze my soul.”

Afterward, Smith had a rabbit story of his own and wondered if their "Wild Abandon" show should be renamed.

“I want to thank DW for coming up with different theme for this show: Reckless A-bunny-ment,” he said.

Smith also recalled an embarrassing moment when he tried to locate his wife in a large store and was thrown out after shooting a signal flare to find her. He said the experience was “a bit more incentive to shop in my hometown.”

Hollenbeck, who kicked off the Gathering Monday night at the “Back in Elko Town” show, told the audience her presence on stage made her “feel like a rose among the thorns up here. They must have decided they needed a little class on this show.”

She recited poems about the time she tried to help her husband tow a truck and suggestions to help her daughter-in-law, but she wondered about her husband’s eyesight which is “like an eagle” and can spot a coyote or a heifer about to calf from a mile away.

“So why can’t he see the mud on his boots that he’s tracking all over my rug?” she asked.

Sourdough Slim started his set telling Armstrong about rude neighbors, “irate ladies ranting and raving. And on the other side there was some yahoo pounding on the wall continually.”

“I tried not to let it bother me,” he said. “I just kept playing my accordion and yodeling.”

However, the audience cheered and applauded during Slim’s songs and when he yodeled, which he said he knew they wanted.

“I have it on good authority that a lot of folks who stop by the big Wednesday night show are hoping upon hope that there’s cowboy yodeling,” Slim said before performing a song by Bob Miller written in 1934.

Armstrong accompanied Slim on the saw, steel guitar and banjo, and added a quip of his own. He told Slim for Christmas he was gifted a seven-piece camping outfit.

It consists of “a sleeping bag and a six-pack,” Armstrong said.

Slim said all that was in his stocking was an Odor-Eater.