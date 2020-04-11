Law enforcement advocate pays respects to Sgt. Jenkins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAS VEGAS -- Troopers in Las Vegas had a special visit Friday from a longtime supporter of law enforcement in honor of Sgt. Ben Jenkins of Elko, who was killed March 27 while attempting to assist a motorist in White Pine County.

Zoltan Bathory, a martial artist and founding guitarist of Five Finger Death Punch, visited with troopers and paid respects to Jenkins, then NHP reported on its Facebook site.

“Zoltan is a dear friend of the Nevada Highway Patrol and is an outspoken supporter of all first responders,” said the announcement. “We thank Zoltan for his love and continued support.”

In 2017, Five Finger Death Punch donated $58,000 to The Badge Of Honor Memorial Foundation, an organization that assists the departments and families of fallen police officers by identifying all the federal and state benefits that are available for them.

The band also played many military benefit concerts, visited bases around the world, and spearheaded a fundraising campaign for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

The band's former drummer, Jeremy Spencer, became a police officer in Rockland, Indiana last June.

