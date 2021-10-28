Law enforcement nominations







Aitor Narvaiza

Nomination: “I nominate Aitor Narvaiza, our Elko County Sheriff. Aitor is open, honest and keeps our citizens informed about ongoing issues and the latest developments happening in our community and county. Aitor hears our voices and addresses our concerns, he wears his badge proudly and honors his promise to serve and protect. He truly is our hometown hero.

Robert Smith

Nomination: ““Deputy R. Smith has gone above and beyond for his job. He has dedicated a substantial amount of time and effort into the development and mentoring of the next generation of stewards for this noble profession we call law enforcement. Deputy Smith always carries a very positive attitude, a very helpful personality, always putting others before himself. I believe he is the best choice for this award.”

Bart Ortiz

Nomination: “He has helped me countless times and actually takes the time to talk to you and not just talk over you like some other officers.”

Joshua Taylor

Nomination: “Leaving a mining career, which is a major sacrifice for a head of household, he has dedicated himself to serve the community. He continues to further educate himself with college classes and training for the better of the community. Splitting time as a K-9 officer and SWAT officer he constantly excels in all he does while protecting and serving. Thank you for your six years on the force at the Elko Police Department.”

Shane Daz

Nomination: “The job isn’t always easy but Shane does it very well.”

Josh Morrell

Nomination: “Josh Morrell was one of the school police officers for Adobe in 2020-2021. He went above and beyond to make sure the health and safety of the students was met. He helped on a private matter with my child. She was having mental issues. He came to her everyday to check up on her. He sat with her at lunch and made her laugh. Even after she left the school he continues to check up on her. He had saved a life in more ways than he knows .”

Keegan Baty

Nomination: “Keegan has always gone above and beyond to show integrity, fairness, and a love for his community. He is selfless, funny, and truly caring. He works tirelessly to protect and serve the Carlin community.”

Dalton Smith

Nomination: “For all his dedication and determination to keep our county of Elko safe and all its families to feel safe to continue to come home to peace day in and day out.”

Nicholas Collins

Nomination: “Deputy Collins stepped up and helped us figure out what needed to be done in our time of need. He gave us all kinds of great advice and comfort. He put our minds at ease and gave us direction that I will never forget.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0