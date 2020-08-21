 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law enforcement sidelining speeders
0 comments

Law enforcement sidelining speeders

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Eureka County sheriff

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement officers to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada this summer.

Nevada law enforcement officers are Joining Forces to increase high-visibility patrols between August 22 - September 2, 2020 for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes. Driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash, or a fatality. Speeding is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to traffic crashes and at a tremendous cost. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion.

On Friday, ECSO arrested a driver on I-80 for driving 108 Miles per hour in a 75 Mile Per Hour zone.

Obey the sign – or pay the fine!

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed in SUV crash on I-80
Local

2 killed in SUV crash on I-80

WELLS – A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 about 13 miles east of Wells took the lives of two West Wendover residents Wednesday morning.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire torches garage of Teal Way home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News