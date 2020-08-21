Law enforcement sidelining speeders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement officers to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada this summer.

Nevada law enforcement officers are Joining Forces to increase high-visibility patrols between August 22 - September 2, 2020 for motorists exceeding the speed limit.

Exceeding the speed limit or driving too fast for the conditions is one of the most common factors contributing to traffic crashes. Driving too fast can turn a near miss into a crash, or a fatality. Speeding is one of the most prevalent factors contributing to traffic crashes and at a tremendous cost. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion.

On Friday, ECSO arrested a driver on I-80 for driving 108 Miles per hour in a 75 Mile Per Hour zone.

Obey the sign – or pay the fine!

More information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal is available online at www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.

