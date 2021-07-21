Law enforcement to crack down on distracted driving

Between July 19 and Aug. 2, Nevada’s law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers.

Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device—cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, etc. — while driving is illegal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada’s ban on handheld devices while driving went into effect Jan. 1, 2012, and law enforcement continues to spot and cite offenders every day.

The Governors Highway Safety Association provides the following tips to help limit driving distractions and increase safety:

Turn it off. Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car.

Spread the word. Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving, and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible.

If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first.

Use your passengers. Ask a passenger to make the call for you.

Prepare. Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, pull over to a safe location to review the directions again.

Focus on the task at hand. Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

Taking your eyes off the road for even one second can change your life or someone else’s life forever. The Nevada Highway Patrol urges you to be a safe, distraction-free driver.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1