Lawmakers eye marijuana-impaired driving

Nevada residents have plenty of questions when it comes to the subject of driving under the influence of marijuana, and an interim committee of the Legislature will be looking at some of the issues when it meets Friday in Las Vegas.

Members of the committee will try to get a handle on the scope of marijuana-involved driving, and discuss protocols for testing whether someone is under the influence, according to the agenda. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Recreational marijuana use became legal in Nevada on Jan. 1, 2017, and medical marijuana sales began in 2015. Yet, no Nevada Offense Codes have been set up to identify charges of marijuana-impaired driving, or to separate alcohol from prohibited substances.

According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety, minimal data collection and reporting on marijuana-impaired driving has been done.

The committee will be looking at a 2014 Las Vegas Review-Journal article by Arnold M. Knightly that said it is “much more difficult” to determine whether a motorist is under the influence of marijuana than it is for alcohol.

The newspaper cited growing support among lawmakers, prosecutors and marijuana advocates for developing some standard of impairment beyond a blood test that simply measures a person’s THC level.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0