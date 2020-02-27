Lawsuit challenges rural judges without law degrees instructed to oversee jury trials

A precedent-setting Nevada Supreme Court decision last fall requiring jury trials in misdemeanor domestic violence cases has caused major headaches for court systems and local governments in Las Vegas.

But the court’s September decision in Andersen vs. Eighth Judicial District Court is having aftershock effects outside of the state’s major population centers.

In rural Humboldt County (population 16,700), county public defender Matt Stermitz has filed a lawsuit in the state’s 6th Judicial District Court seeking an answer, or at least clarification, on a now pressing question caused by that ruling — should rural judges be allowed to oversee jury trials in misdemeanor domestic violence cases, even though such judges aren’t required to be licensed attorneys?

The motion was filed last month on behalf of an indigent client in Humboldt County accused of misdemeanor domestic violence, who was scheduled for a jury trial in the court of Humboldt County Justice of the Peace Jim Loveless — a former detective in the county sheriff’s office who did not attend law school and isn’t a licensed attorney.