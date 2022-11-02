Laxalt stops in Elko on election home stretch

ELKO – About 60 people joined Adam Laxalt for a campaign stop one week before Election Day.

The former Nevada attorney general rallied constituents Tuesday night, a week ahead of the election that sees him facing incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-NV.

The visit was part of his Bus Tour that kicked off Oct. 24 in Southern Nevada, making his way into rural Nevada on Tuesday. It is scheduled to wrap up on Friday in Las Vegas.

Laxalt met with supporters at Dreez, including candidates running for local office such as Mayor Reece Keener, Assembly District 33 candidate Bert Gurr, and justice of the peace candidate David Loreman.

Voter Stan Biffle attended the rally, explaining he was supporting Laxalt to “bring some Republican values back to the state and get this fuel crunch straightened out" as well as the prices that keep going up. "We need a change there.”

Edgar Nelson, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, said he was voting for Laxalt because of his support for the military and veterans.

Chris Young of Spring Creek signed Laxalt’s bus parked outside of Dreez on Silver Street. He said he attended Laxalt’s campaign stop “because I believe we need a change for Nevada.”

“I believe that two years of what we’ve had with the Biden Administration has not gone well,” Young continued. “Inflation is crazy. We need change and I think Adam is the best choice for the state and for Elko County.”

Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr, who owns Dreez, encouraged all Elko County residents regardless of party affiliation to vote, in order to emphasize the rural voice in the state.

“I’ve enjoyed my time with Adam Laxalt tonight, but the bigger point is if the rurals do not vote, we become irrelevant,” Karr said.

He recalled Elko being a destination for Democrat and Republican candidates in past elections for state or federal offices.

“Years ago, Democrats and Republicans showed up here because our vote mattered,” Karr said. “If we do not vote this election we’re irrelevant because no one will come here. They’ll just stay in Vegas and Reno, so vote! Even if I disagree with your vote, vote!”